We are officially in the swing of things on Dancing with the Stars, with all of the celebrities putting their best feet forward on the dance floor.

Advertisement

Twelve celebrities from different backgrounds have been showcasing their talents each week, and nobody is safe.

So far, we are not even at the halfway point of the competition, but we might already know who lifts the Mirrorball Trophy!

The finale isn’t far away, so let’s see all of the theories about the potential winner below.

Has the winner of Dancing with the Stars already leaked? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Who is the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2025?

The winner has not been announced on TV, but a prediction has already been made.

According to Sportsbet, Home and Away star and dancer Kyle Schilling is set to take out the competition, with $1.83 odds.

Shaun Micallef follows in second place with $2.75 odds, and TV darling Rebecca Gibney is expected to come third ($4.83 odds).

We don’t know for sure, but Kyle Schilling has been leaked as a potential winner of Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Channel Seven journalist Michael Usher is tipped with $5.00 odds in fourth place, with Harry Garside rounding out the possible top five with $8.50 odds.

At the time of publication, the other contestants are as follows:

Sportsbet entries can’t always be trusted, so we will have to wait and see if these numbers are accurate or not.

One fan thinks Harry Garside is a promising contender. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Who do fans think will win Dancing with the Stars 2025?

Put these odds aside, and fans have already been making their predictions.

And it’s a mixed group of guesses so far!

“My pick to win is Harry Garside! 💃🏽🕺🏽,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan has also made their vote.

Advertisement

“Based on the first episode, Michael seems the one to beat,” they commented.

“Kyle Shilling seems to have extensive dance experience, so I could see him being a real contender,” another added.