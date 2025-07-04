Trent Cotchin is proving that he’s not just good with a football but on the ballroom floor, too.

He has been dancing up a storm on Dancing with The Stars, and with a Brownlow Medal and numerous sporting accolades under his belt, the 35-year-old is now hoping to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

But when the former Richmond captain isn’t practicing the Fox Trot or the Rumba with his dance partner, Jessica Raffa, he’s relishing time with his biggest fans – his beautiful family.

Read more about them below.

Trent and Brooke have been married since 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Trent Cotchin married to?

Trent married his high school sweetheart, Brooke Kennedy, the daughter of AFL legend Rick Kennedy, in 2013.

The pair wed at a private residence on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria in front of 220 guests.

Before their whirlwind wedding, Trent pulled out all of the stops to propose to the love of his life.

He booked a private candlelit dinner in a remote beach in Bali. As the inclinator went down the cliff, candles spelling ‘Marry Me’ lit up the sand below.

“I actually have never answered, as I was lost for words”, Brooke told Real Weddings.

Trent and Brooke with their children, Harper, Mackenzie and Parker. (Credit: Instagram)

How many kids does Trent Cotchin have?

Trent and Brooke share three children together – daughters Harper and Mackenzie and their son Parker.

“Our mornings are always the best. If I don’t have an early start, I get up and play with the kids, have breakfast, play some more and maybe shoot up to the local café. These are my favourite times,” he told Sports Dad of the Year.

“The kids are always smiling which makes me smile,” the devoted father previously said in an interview, adding that his wife Brooke has always been “an incredible supporter.”

Trent Cotchin has been open about his mental health struggles. (Credit: Instagram)

Openness about his mental health

The former football captain said his family have always been there for him, especially during harder times.

In 2019, Trent shared his own personal struggles in a story with Gambler’s Help, where he opened up about some tough times during his career as a professional sportsman.

“I may not have had issues with gambling, but I’ve certainly had times in the game where things were tough, and I needed help,” he bravely admitted.

“In 2016, we had had our second child, and I don’t fully remember the first few months of her life, which saddens me to think about now.”

Trent credits his wife for pulling him through the “black cloud” he was experiencing at the time.

Trent Cotchin said his family have been his greatest supporters. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m very lucky that I’ve got an amazing wife who has supported me through thick and thin,” he said.

“I try my hardest nowadays just to be present in every moment – whether that be at the footy club, at home, or just in life – and appreciate every moment.

Speaking to Confidential, he said he was plagued with self-doubt.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to play footy anymore. I never got to the point where I thought of giving up what I had but I was in a place where I was confused and I didn’t know what I was good for,” he explained.

Trent Cotchin announced his retirement from the AFL in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Has Trent Cotchin retired?

The former skipper became the captain of the Richard Football Club in 2013, and led the Tigers to premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In 2023, he hung up his boots for good and announced his retirement.

“I am going to miss with all my heart the relationships, memories and experiences I have had these past 305 games,” he said at the time.

“I accept reality and that my chapter has come to an end. My body is somewhat slowing down and is older than it once was.”

