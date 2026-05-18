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EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s most terrifying highway? Inside the road’s harrowing cold cases

Amelia Oberhardt investigates Australia’s chilling “Murder Highway”
mojdeh kashani

For decades, Queensland’s remote Flinders Highway has been the subject of chilling whispers, unsolved disappearances and horrifying murders.

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Now, a gripping true crime series is reopening some of Australia’s most haunting cold cases – and raising disturbing new questions along the way.

Streaming now on Channel Nine and 9Now, Outback Murder Highway investigates 11 deaths and disappearances linked to the isolated 800km stretch between Townsville and Mount Isa.

Investigative journalist Amelia Oberhardt tells New Idea the project quickly uncovered a terrifying pattern.

Journalist Amelia Oberhardt speaking during production of Outback Murder Highway.
“There’s a pattern here that can’t be ignored,” Amelia Oberhardt says while filming Outback Murder Highway in Queensland. (Image courtesy of Ronde)
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“When you hear how many people have gone missing on one stretch of road, you’ve got to wonder if they’re connected,” she explains.

“I don’t necessarily think one person committed all the crimes, but I do believe the highway itself is the link.”

The four-part series explores notorious cases spanning decades, including the disappearance of teenage hitchhiker Anita Cunningham and the execution-style Spear Creek murders.

It also investigates the case of missing backpacker Tony Jones and the 2017 disappearance of Jayden Penno-Tompsett.

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According to Amelia, 34 people are believed to have vanished along the highway over the years, although the series focuses on 11 of the most disturbing cases.

“What really shocked me was how attractive that road is to predators,” she explains.

“There’s no CCTV, limited mobile reception and huge distances between towns.

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“If somebody wanted to commit a crime, it was the perfect place to get away with it.”

One of the series’ most unsettling revelations involves convicted serial killer Ivan Milat, who eyewitnesses allegedly placed on the Flinders Highway in 1972.

“I don’t think the murders Ivan Milat was convicted of were the full extent of his crimes,” Amelia says.

Journalist Amelia Oberhardt during filming of Outback Murder Highway on Queensland’s Flinders Highway.
Amelia Oberhardt investigates Queensland’s Flinders Highway in Outback Murder Highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)
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“Learning he may have been on that stretch of road gave me a very uncomfortable feeling that there could be many more victims.”

The documentary also examines how outdated investigative methods and the remoteness of the Outback may have allowed crucial evidence to slip through the cracks.

“In the 1970s, there was no DNA technology, no social media and very limited communication,” Amelia explains.

“If young people disappeared while hitchhiking or travelling, police often assumed they’d eventually turn up.”

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Today, however, advances in forensic science are breathing new life into long-forgotten cases.

Filming of Outback Murder Highway on Queensland’s Flinders Highway during production.
The production of Outback Murder Highway was filmed along Queensland’s Flinders Highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

The series features ground-penetrating radar, cadaver dogs and criminal profiling experts working to uncover fresh evidence.

Amelia hopes the documentary will spark renewed public interest and encourage authorities to revisit key lines of inquiry.

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“We really hope these cases are reopened,” she says.

“Sometimes all it takes is one person remembering something small for an investigation to completely change.”

Despite the confronting subject matter, Amelia says the production team approached every story with sensitivity and respect for victims’ loved ones.

“The families are still living with unanswered questions,” she says.

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“Their lives stay frozen in the moment they lost that person.

Filming of Outback Murder Highway examining unsolved Outback highway cases.
Outback Murder Highway examines decades of unsolved cases across Queensland’s Outback highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

“If sharing these stories helps bring even one family closure, then it’s important.”

A companion podcast, Motive & Method, also features Amelia alongside criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro and forensic criminologist Dr Xanthe Weston.

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The podcast includes extended interviews, deeper analysis and fresh insights that could not fit into the television series.

Outback Murder Highway is streaming now on Channel Nine and 9Now.

The companion podcast Motive & Method is available wherever you get your podcasts.

mojdeh kashani
Mojdeh Kashani Category News Editor

Mojdeh Kashani is a journalist, editor, and professional story-hunter driven by curiosity and a love of unexpected twists. She is a Category News Editor at New Idea, where she writes about true crime, current affairs, and human-centred stories. Before moving into newsrooms, Mojdeh spent more than a decade as an international tour guide and travel content creator, exploring cultures and collecting stories around the world. That curiosity eventually led her to broadcasting at SBS, where she worked as a producer, radio host, and journalist covering multicultural issues and life in Australia. She has also hosted numerous events and film festivals, including the International Film Festival Australia and the Multicultural Mental Health Film Festival. Mojdeh later became managing editor at Talkback Magazine and, in 2025, was selected as a board member of C31 Melbourne, supporting community broadcasting. She is particularly drawn to stories about justice, human connection, inclusion, and feminism, though she also loves writing about travel and food. When she’s not writing or editing, Mojdeh explores storytelling through acting and screenwriting – or unwinds by playing volleyball.

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