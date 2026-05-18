EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s most terrifying highway? Inside the road’s harrowing cold cases

For decades, Queensland’s remote Flinders Highway has been the subject of chilling whispers, unsolved disappearances and horrifying murders.

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Now, a gripping true crime series is reopening some of Australia’s most haunting cold cases – and raising disturbing new questions along the way.

Streaming now on Channel Nine and 9Now, Outback Murder Highway investigates 11 deaths and disappearances linked to the isolated 800km stretch between Townsville and Mount Isa.

Investigative journalist Amelia Oberhardt tells New Idea the project quickly uncovered a terrifying pattern.

“There’s a pattern here that can’t be ignored,” Amelia Oberhardt says while filming Outback Murder Highway in Queensland. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

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“When you hear how many people have gone missing on one stretch of road, you’ve got to wonder if they’re connected,” she explains.

“I don’t necessarily think one person committed all the crimes, but I do believe the highway itself is the link.”

The four-part series explores notorious cases spanning decades, including the disappearance of teenage hitchhiker Anita Cunningham and the execution-style Spear Creek murders.

It also investigates the case of missing backpacker Tony Jones and the 2017 disappearance of Jayden Penno-Tompsett.

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According to Amelia, 34 people are believed to have vanished along the highway over the years, although the series focuses on 11 of the most disturbing cases.

“What really shocked me was how attractive that road is to predators,” she explains.

“There’s no CCTV, limited mobile reception and huge distances between towns.

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“If somebody wanted to commit a crime, it was the perfect place to get away with it.”

One of the series’ most unsettling revelations involves convicted serial killer Ivan Milat, who eyewitnesses allegedly placed on the Flinders Highway in 1972.

“I don’t think the murders Ivan Milat was convicted of were the full extent of his crimes,” Amelia says.

Amelia Oberhardt investigates Queensland’s Flinders Highway in Outback Murder Highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

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“Learning he may have been on that stretch of road gave me a very uncomfortable feeling that there could be many more victims.”

The documentary also examines how outdated investigative methods and the remoteness of the Outback may have allowed crucial evidence to slip through the cracks.

“In the 1970s, there was no DNA technology, no social media and very limited communication,” Amelia explains.

“If young people disappeared while hitchhiking or travelling, police often assumed they’d eventually turn up.”

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Today, however, advances in forensic science are breathing new life into long-forgotten cases.

The production of Outback Murder Highway was filmed along Queensland’s Flinders Highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

The series features ground-penetrating radar, cadaver dogs and criminal profiling experts working to uncover fresh evidence.

Amelia hopes the documentary will spark renewed public interest and encourage authorities to revisit key lines of inquiry.

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“We really hope these cases are reopened,” she says.

“Sometimes all it takes is one person remembering something small for an investigation to completely change.”

Despite the confronting subject matter, Amelia says the production team approached every story with sensitivity and respect for victims’ loved ones.

“The families are still living with unanswered questions,” she says.

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“Their lives stay frozen in the moment they lost that person.

Outback Murder Highway examines decades of unsolved cases across Queensland’s Outback highway. (Image courtesy of Ronde)

“If sharing these stories helps bring even one family closure, then it’s important.”

A companion podcast, Motive & Method, also features Amelia alongside criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro and forensic criminologist Dr Xanthe Weston.

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The podcast includes extended interviews, deeper analysis and fresh insights that could not fit into the television series.

Outback Murder Highway is streaming now on Channel Nine and 9Now.

The companion podcast Motive & Method is available wherever you get your podcasts.