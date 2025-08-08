Inside Gogglebox stars Lee and Keith’s 40 year marriage

After four decades and two children together, Gogglebox favourites Keith and Lee know a thing or two about the recipe for a happy marriage.

“We have no secrets. We never lie to each other,” Lee divulged to New Idea in an exclusive 2023 interview.

“We’ve always been like that. You have to be best friends with the person you’re married to, someone you can tell everything to, even if it’s embarrassing, upsetting, or hurtful; you need to be able to.”

Lee and Keith’s playful banter is a hit with Gogglebox viewers. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

The straight-talking duo will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in November 2025, although the first days of their relationship weren’t all plain sailing.

They first met at a Carlton football club disco in 1979, when bank teller Lee saw council worker Keith getting up close and personal with someone else.

“I remember seeing some bloke with long curly hair leaning over the table kissing a girl, and I thought, ‘What a douchebag this guy must be! Who does he think he is?’ ” Lee previously told New Idea.

Despite the less-than-idyllic first encounter, the two later began dating – although that didn’t go without its hitches either.

Lee and Keith have been married for almost 40 years. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

“When we first started dating, everything was going fine, but I wasn’t ready to settle down,” Keith, now 64, previously admitted to New Idea.

“He wasn’t ready for a girlfriend,” Lee, now 63, continued. “He hadn’t sown his wild oats yet.”

The situation led the pair to split briefly, but they soon reunited and have been together ever since.

The Gogglebox star loves being a grandparent. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

Where do Lee and Keith from Gogglebox live?

These days, Lee and Keith, who have two adult children, Shannon and Joel, live in North Melbourne and are doting grandparents to two young grandchildren, Darcy and Riley.

In a Facebook Q&A in 2020, Keith revealed that he loved “everything” about becoming a grandparent for the first time.

“The anticipation. The excitement when she was born, and now having her and holding her and looking after her…

“Lucky I’m a young pa,” he quipped.

Keith gave fans a shock when footage was shared of him in the hospital. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

What happened to Keith from Gogglebox?

However, despite his energetic approach to life, fans were given a shock in February 2024 when Lee revealed Keith was recovering from an undisclosed health setback.

A video shared to social media showed Keith hooked up to tubes and wires in the hospital.

In the footage, Keith revealed, “I can’t feel my toes at the moment,” before clarifying that “everything is going A-OK.”

A follow-up video shared to TikTok the following month revealed that Keith had undergone a foot operation.

The video showed Lee instructing Keith to “keep your foot up like he [the doctor] said”.

“Thinking about getting a bell so every time I need to do something… ding, ding, ding, ding,” Keith responded.

“Would you like to go back into hospital?” A stoney-faced Lee asked her husband.

“What for?” he replied.

“To have them remove the bell after I shove it up your a**e,” she declared.

What have Keith and Lee said about Gogglebox?

The pair’s playful banter has endeared them to Gogglebox fans across the country, and Keith and Lee admit the show has changed their lives.

“We get recognised everywhere we go,” Lee told news.com.au in 2017.

“We go shopping, we have to put an extra hour on. That’s how long it takes — but everyone’s fantastic,” Keith added.

In the same interview, Lee revealed she wasn’t that keen on going on the show in the first place.

“I said no, no, no. I don’t like getting my photo taken, let alone being on TV. Keith said, Just listen to what the lady has to say. ‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Lee, let’s see how we go,’ I was so panicky,” she revealed.

She went on to share that her attitude had since changed.

“It’s great. But people go, ‘Oh, you’re famous.’ No, we’re not, we just sit on a couch!” she said.

