Love and loss: Inside the lives of Gogglebox stars Faye and Anastasia

When Gogglebox stars Anastasia Katselas and Faye Kontos first met in a Melbourne nightclub many years ago, they never could have imagined their chance encounter would lead to them becoming bona fide TV stars

As the story goes, Faye wanted Anastasia’s number. Anastasia thought it was a pick-up line, but Faye wanted to ring her to ask where her dress was from (because social media wasn’t a thing back then).

The rest, as they say, is history. The pair became firm friends – connected in part through their Greek heritage – although in a 2017 interview, Anastasia candidly admitted Faye wasn’t her first choice of Gogglebox partner.

Faye and Anastasia set screens alight on Gogglebox. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I didn’t hear about the show,” Anastasia told Neos Kosmos. “The producers approached me at the market where they saw me having a fizz over some broken eggs.”

Anastasia was handed a brochure about the show, which she promptly chucked in the bin. But a few days later, she got a call.

“They asked me to audition, which I did with my family, but they didn’t want any of my family members,” Anastasia told Neos Kosmos.

“I asked three other girlfriends before approaching Faye. Together, Faye and I are awesome. I love it. The saying ‘at the right place at the right time’ is very real to me now.”

Indeed, the duo’s close bond, infectious laughter, and candid commentary have endeared them to television audiences ever since they joined the hit Channel 10 show in 2015.

Faye and Anastasia have been on Gogglebox since the start. (Credit: Channel 10)

What does Anastasia from Gogglebox do?

“I am always in fits of laughter with Anastasia, she is one of the most genuinely funny people that I know,” Faye explained to Neos Kosmos. “She has this knack when you are feeling down to get you on a high with her witty one-liners.”

But when she’s not cracking jokes on TV, you might be surprised to learn Anastasia is a Claims Specialist for Suncorp.

“When I first started at Suncorp, I had to notify my manager of times I needed to give to Gogglebox; be it for events, promotional work, and travel to Sydney, or to attend races or Grand Prix, for example,” the reality star said in an interview with Suncorp in June 2024.

“My leader from the get-go has been very supportive, helping me navigate the time I need if/when it clashes with work.

“I admit it can be challenging. The days I work at Suncorp, (I then) get home and immediately start shooting,” she went on.

“I finish one job and go into the other straight away. On days where I’m also filming, I have a 7am start and finish at 3pm, then maybe an hour’s break before the camera rolls, and wrap up about 10pm.”

Faye lost her partner Tony in 2018. (Credit: Instagram/faye_kontos)

What does Faye from Gogglebox do?

Faye was most recently an executive assistant for a legal firm, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her bio states she left the role in December 2021.

In 2018, Faye endured personal heartbreak when her long-term partner, Tony, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Anastasia shared news of the tragedy in a poignant message on Instagram.

“To all our fans. It’s Anastasia here. I just wanted to let you all know. My beautiful girlfriend Faye lost her partner yesterday after a long battle with cancer,” the reality star wrote.

“He was a good man, loyal, honest, hard working. A man anyone would have been proud to call their own.

“So long Tony. We will miss you. You will always be in Faye’s heart. She will never forget you, nor will anyone else. RIP mate,” she continued, before concluding: “Heaven will be alot of fun now that you are there.”

Faye opened up about her grief following Tony’s loss in an interview with Foxtel.

“I remember so clearly how I felt in the first weeks and months after Tony died. People always ask me how to deal with grief, and I say, ‘Keep talking to your friends and family and don’t stop’. After the first year, that becomes even more important,” she said.

Speaking to TV Week in January 2025, Faye – a mum of two boys – admitted she wanted a “peaceful year”.

“I want to be aligned with myself and get my power back of being me! I have a lot of support. Who knows what will happen, though? As long as we’re all healthy, safe, and happy,” she said.

Gabriel messaged Anastasia as a fan of the show. (Credit: Instagram/anastasiabeebee)

Who is Anastasia from Gogglebox’s partner?

In 2021, Anastasia announced she was engaged to her partner Gabriel Massoud – sharing the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her hand adorned with a sparkling ring with pink diamonds.

The pair met after Gabriel messaged Anastasia on social media, revealing, “I just knew you were meant for me”.

The pair connected and began living together in Melbourne after just six months, with Anastasia, who is a mother to two grown-up children, describing it as “the best relationship I have ever had”.

“He’s the male version of me… but more intelligent!” the star told TV Week in January 2025.

“We’re like best friends. It’s nice being in a new home and doing our thing. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. Ever. Ever.

“I’ve never met someone so compassionate,” she added. “When he first visited me, he asked if we could go and visit my dad’s grave, which touched me.

“And on my dad’s birthday, he went to the cemetery on his own and sat there talking to my father. He took a VB [beer] and my dad’s backgammon and pretended to play with him.”