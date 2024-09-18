Australia’s most-loved households will limber up to return to their couches for a new season of Gogglebox Australia in 2025.

While a premiere date has not yet been set, we can expect the new season will air on Foxtel and Channel 10, as well as their on-demand streaming counterparts Foxtel Now and 10Play.

The Daltons are returning this season. (Credit: Network 10)

In 2024, veteran Goggleboxers the Delpechitra Family, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, and tight-knit family of four The Daltons all returned.

They were joined by best mates and certified larrikins Adam and Symon, brother and sister tag team Tim and Leanne, best friends Milo and Nic, friends Kevin, Bob, and Jared, and sisters Mia and Bree and their good friend Lainey.

While casting for the upcoming season has not yet been confirmed, we sure would love to see Matty Fahd, his brother ‘Uncle’ Jad, and adorable four-year-old Malik return to the couch after departing the show in early 2024.

Given fan favourites Isabelle Silbery and her mum Kerry also opting into returning to the show for the latest season, we have our fingers crossed that they will make more appearances in 2025!

Anastasia and Faye are hilarious to watch TV with. (Credit: Channel 10)

Where can I watch Gogglebox Australia?

