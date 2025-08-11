Gogglebox’s Milo and Nic: Inside their friendship and family lives

Best mates Milo Berriman and Nic Alan first met while working in a surf shop. 15 years later, the witty duo are lighting up screens on Gogglebox Australia.

But being on TV wasn’t always part of their plan for the future. In fact, Milo initially turned down an offer to take part in the show!

Milo and Nick. (Credit: Foxtel)

What does Milo from Gogglebox do?

Milo – who got his nickname thanks to the ‘Milo’ t-shirt he was often seen in as a youngster – was managing a surf store on the Gold Coast when producers first approached him.

“They were looking for a couple of young surfy guys,” the reality star told MyCityLogan.com.au in April 2023. “Obviously I surf, but I’m not necessarily young.”

Milo, who grew up in Logan, said no, but primary school teacher Nic then got involved.

“I was living with Nic at the time, and he convinced me to do it,” Milo told the publication. “It wasn’t something I applied for or anything like that. We were lucky – it fell into our lap.”

Despite the initial reluctance, the pair’s easy Aussie mateship resonated with Gogglebox viewers, and their unpolished candour led to them becoming firm favourites on the show.

Milo and Nic when they first became friends. (Credit: Instagram/milo_and_nic)

Milo and Nic’s life together

Milo loves to watch TV with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc in hand, or – as Nic quips – “whatever’s on special in a cask”.

When they’re not sitting on the couch commentating on shows, the boys love surfing, spear fishing, boating, and camping.

In a February 2021 interview with Juice1073 Good Taste Brekky with Chloe and Elerrina, the pair gave an insight into their somewhat chaotic home life together.

“Behind the couch, where the camera can’t see it’s an absolute bombshell. Everything off-screen is ridiculous. We’re both just as messy as each other,” Nic told the show.

“We’re really good at playing Tetris,” Milo quipped.

The pair divulged more about their home foibles in an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2020, with Nic claiming Milo had a “bad habit of collecting things from council clean-up and bringing them home”.

“Every day there’ll be a new piece of furniture he’s found on the way home from work,” he explained.

“I love antiques and for me, someone else’s trash is another man’s treasure,” Milo conceded. “People don’t know the value of the stuff they’re throwing out. I’m like an Australian picker.”

Milo and Nic with Nic’s cavoodle Yoshimoto. (Credit: Instagram/milo_and_nic)

The Gogglebox boys move out

In 2021, though, it was revealed that the Gold Coast duo would be flatmates no more.

Although they still took part in season 14 of Gogglebox, Milo and Nic had moved out of their shared home to live with their respective partners.

Milo, who proposed to his long-term girlfriend Katiucia in March 2021 at Belongil Beach in Byron Bay, shared some rare comments about his life off-screen with the Courier Mail.

“It’s been a pretty big adjustment and there’s nothing like living with your best mate, but I’m loving it,” Milo said in September 2021 of moving to a pad in Coolangatta with his fiancée.

“She’s much cleaner than Nic and doesn’t steal all my clothes.”

Nic, meanwhile, moved to a place near his and Milo’s old apartment in Broadbeach with his girlfriend, Courtney, a teacher.

“I still have my training wheels on when it comes to living with the gf,” he told the Courier Mail at the time.

“She’s got me cleaning, changing bed sheets more often, and putting toilet seats down, which I’m still getting used to, but it’s been quite good actually.”

After the move, the boys continued to film Googlebox from Nic’s apartment.

“I get to sit on the couch with my best mate and have a few beers and watch TV,” Milo told MyCityLogan. “And Nic gets a few hours away from the missus.”

And in August 2024, it was revealed the boys had something to celebrate after Nic, a keen golfer, tied the knot with Courtney.

A photo shared on the Milo and Nic Instagram page showed the lovebirds beaming at the camera after getting married, with their beloved cavoodle Yoshimoto in attendance.

