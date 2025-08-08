When Gogglebox star Adam Densten tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Rachel Falconer at the Portsea Hotel in Victoria in April 2021, it was only natural that they brought a touch of hilarity to proceedings.

Advertisement

One snap of the couple shared to Instagram showed them cavorting down the middle of a road, dancing, arm-in-arm in full wedding gear. In another they were captured singing at each other, mouths wide open in delight.

At the reception, nineties kids Adam and Rachel shared their first dance to S Club 7’s ‘You’re My Number One’, and the celebrations continued the following day when the newlyweds invited guests to a recovery day of lawn bowls.

It was perhaps apt, given that news of the pair’s engagement had been shared in a similar tongue-in-cheek way in 2019.

Advertisement

Back then, Adam had announced to fans via social media that he had proposed to his longtime love, alongside a cheeky photo of Rachel wearing a Cheezel chip on her finger.

The second snap showed Rachel then sporting a small doughnut on the same finger, and the third photo finally showed fans her stunning diamond ring, which came from Melbourne jewellers, Keshett Jewellery.

Adam posted a cute caption alongside the sweet snaps, clearly excited at his girlfriend having said “yes”.

“Borrowing a few lines from the tale of Goldilocks,” Adam wrote. “1. This one was too big. 2. This one was too small. 3. This one was juuuust right”

Advertisement

Adam’s marriage proposal had a humorous touch. (Credit: Instagram/adamdensten)

The couple clearly share the same sense of humour, and yet Adam has a serious side too.

“I was lost and single until I found Rachel. I’m such a hopeless romantic at heart,” he told our sister publication WHO in 2018.

“She’s perfect … and much more intelligent, beautiful and kind than I am, so it’s nice to bring the average up between us,” he later divulged to New Idea.

Advertisement

“Somehow, I found someone who would put up with me spending so much time with Symon.”

Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett. (Credit: Supplied)

Of course, the Symon in question is Simon Lovett, Adam’s partner in crime – the best bud he’s shared a couch and won Aussie hearts on Gogglebox with.

Naturally, Symon was among the guests at Adam and Rachel’s wedding, although Adam told WHO that Rachel wasn’t as keen on having a similar starring role alongside her husband and Symon on the hit show.

Advertisement

“I think that she sees the level of idiot we make of ourselves, and she is like, ‘I don’t want that for myself’,” Adam quipped.

Jokes aside, 2021 ended up being a huge deal for Adam as, eight months after the wedding, he and Rachel discovered they were expecting a baby too.

“2021 was a wild year – got married, fell pregnant, bought our family home…. yet still spent 6 months in covid lockdown. High peaks and heavy troughs,” Adam shared on Instagram on New Year’s Eve that year.

“Not sure what is left on the checklist to become a fully fledged adult? Hopefully 2022 is even more fun (and is awesome for you too!)”

Advertisement

The happy couple went on to welcome a baby daughter, Celia Kate, in May 2022.

The birth of his daughter inspired Adam to launch The Dads and The Docs podcast with fellow Gogglebox star Matty Fahd in October 2023.

The series provided new and expectant fathers with practical advice and support during the early stages of parenthood, and in an interview with our sister publication Woman’s Day, Adam and Rachel divulged more about the challenges of parenthood.

Advertisement

“You’re trying to keep a human alive! It’s like being given your driver’s licence and them saying, ‘OK, just go out and drive in peak hour,’ when you’ve never driven a car before,” Adam revealed.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind, but now we’ve settled into it a little bit more, we can actually enjoy it.”

The couple said that while the early days were “really nice”, the experience had been “very stressful” too.

Adam has been candid about the challenges of parenthood. (Credit: Instagram/adamdensten)

Advertisement

In an interview with House of Bimbi, Adam shared how becoming parents had changed his and Rachel’s relationship.

“We describe it as we went from being in a line where we were looking at each other, to then in a triangle where we’re both looking at the point of the triangle – our baby,” he explained.

“We’ve really found that we’ve had to work on our relationship more than we ever thought we would, and the support that is required for that to happen. So I think that’s hugely important to be aware of.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement