Inside Gogglebox besties Adam and Symon’s life away from the spotlight

When Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett announced they were quitting the show back in 2019, Australia mourned – but no one was more disappointed than Adam’s mum.

“My mum was devastated,” Adam told TV Week in an exclusive interview in March 2020.

“She lives four hours away, so it was my appearance in the family home. She’d watch the show both times [on Foxtel and Channel 10]. “Anybody’s disappointment or sadness is going to pale into insignificance compared to how disappointed and sad my mum was to have us leave,” he added. “I live with that guilt every day of my life!”

Adam and Symon are firm favourites on Gogglebox. (Credit: Supplied)

Why did Adam and Symon leave Gogglebox?

The reason for the duo’s big decision was the freedom to pursue more creative endeavours, and, indeed, they went on to host a short-lived Fox Footy series and launch their own podcast, The Adam & Symon Show.

The pair, who met on a university pub crawl as students and became physiotherapists, also enjoyed a stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2021 and lasted an impressive 17 days in the jungle.

Symon shared his proposal moment on social media. (Credit: Instagram/symonlovett)

Where do Adam and Symon from Gogglebox live?

But soon, the lure of Gogglebox was too much to ignore and in 2021, they were back on the couch filming scenes in north-west Melbourne.

“We’ve spent so much time on the couch in the last year, we thought it was only natural to come back to Gogglebox,” the pair said at the time.

Fans were thrilled to be reacquainted with their matey banter and thoughtful reactions, and the duo’s return also heralded the start of a new chapter in both of their personal lives.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Symon proposed to his girlfriend Gabriella Russo.

“Some people say New Year’s Eve is overrated, I disagree 💍 #engaged.” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of him on bended knee at the big moment.

“Yewwwwwwwwww! The absolute best,” Adam responded in the comments, before jokingly adding, “I thought we were the forever couple? 😢”

Symon and Gabriella. (Credit: Instagram/simonlovett)

Symon and Gabriella married in March 2023 in front of 150 family and friends at Melbourne’s Fitzroy Gardens.

Symon later told our sister publication Woman’s Day the big day was “all about the laughs”.

“We just wanted it to be one big party,” he shared.

“People were asking us if we cried, but it was almost too funny to cry. It was perfect.”

Is Adam from Gogglebox married?

Meanwhile, Adam had already shared exciting family news of his own.

He married his long-term girlfriend Rachel in April 2021 at the Portsea Hotel in Victoria.

“I was lost and single until I found Rachel. I’m such a hopeless romantic at heart,” Adam told our sister publication WHO in 2018.

“She’s perfect … and much more intelligent, beautiful and kind than I am, so it’s nice to bring the average up between us,” he later divulged to New Idea.

“Somehow, I found someone who would put up with me spending so much time with Symon.”

Adam is a dad to daughter Celia. (Credit: Instagram/adamdensten)

Is Adam from Gogglebox a dad?

The happy couple went on to welcome a baby daughter, Celia Kate, in May 2022.

The birth of his daughter inspired Adam to undertake yet another creative endeavour, launching The Dads and The Docs podcast with fellow Gogglebox star Matty Fahd in October 2023.

The series provided new and expectant fathers with practical advice and support during the early stages of parenthood.

“The idea for the show came about from us wanting to create a space where dads could find some really easy, hands-on, practical advice,” Adam told House of Bimbi.

“We knew from our own experiences that often millennial dads wanted to be involved but didn’t really know where to start.”

“You literally have absolutely no idea what to do as a new dad,” the star went on.

“For mums out there, there are podcasts and there are books, which is great, but as dads, it can be hard to hear from a male voice and the male perspective.”

Adam has revealed details about how parenthood has changed him and his wife. (Credit: Instagram/adamdensten)

In the same interview, Adam gave an insight into how parenthood had changed his relationship with his wife.

“We describe it as we went from being in a line where we were looking at each other, to then in a triangle where we’re both looking at the point of the triangle – our baby,” he explained.

“We’ve really found that we’ve had to work on our relationship more than we ever thought we would, and the support that is required for that to happen. So I think that’s hugely important to be aware of.”

He also shared the “most rewarding” moment of being a parent.

“I mean it’s got to be that first six weeks, when the first smile comes, because you feel like in the first six weeks you’re just investing and you’re giving and you’re giving and you’re giving, you’re not sleeping that much. You’re like working out this brand new thing that you’ve got, how to do it and how to function, and you’re working out feeds, and you’re working out changes, and you’re working out routines and all that kind of thing, and you’re lik,e mate, just give me something back. The,n after about six week,s you get a smil,e and then your whole world just flips,” he said.