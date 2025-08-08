From day jobs to wedding bells: Meet Gogglebox’s Delpechitra family

In 2022, when the Delpechitra family returned to Gogglebox Australia after a year’s absence due to COVID lockdowns, their joy at being back on screen was palpable.

“We missed the quality family time that came with filming,” daughter, Vestal, explained.

“We also missed the people we get to work with when making the show, some of whom we’ve known from season one, and we missed having an excuse for watching a bizarre range of TV shows. It feels awesome to be back, we are all super excited.”

The Delpechitra family (Credit: Network 10)

Where does the Delpechitra family live?

The family had been part of Gogglebox since it first launched onto Australian TV screens in 2015 and had become one of the franchise’s most beloved households.

Originally from Sri Lanka, parents Patrick and Tracey came to Australia more than 25 years ago, setting up home in Western Sydney with their kids Wendel, Vestal, and Ethan.

Who are the Delpechitra family in Gogglebox Australia?

Famously tight-knit, the Delpechitra family is known for its warmth, humour, and die-hard cricket fandom.

Here’s what we know about each family member:

Patrick – dad

Patrick works as a manager at a local RSL club and is cricket-obsessed, introducing his whole family to the sport.

“I got the kids into it. I was a bit of a player in the 80s, and still going strong!” Patrick joked in a 2018 interview with TV Tonight.

“I was a bowler with a leg spin, and I taught the skill to the boys as well. But they are good batsmen, too!

“So we are a cricket-loving family. So we love Foxtel, having it full-time now. I’ll pass on all my home duties to the missus and I’ll be watching the cricket!” he joked.

The Delpechitra family kids pose with their mum, Tracey. (Credit: Instagram/thedelpechitras)

Tracey – mum

Tracey is a full-time mum who is dedicated to managing the household and raising the kids.

Her dry sense of humour delights audiences, and she once delivered an epic one-liner about how she and Patrick met, live on air.

“Yes, we met at a cricket match. At least the match was good,” she quipped.

Vestal – daughter

Vestal performs as a cheerleader for the Penrith Panthers and, in July 2025, left fans delighted by announcing her engagement to long-term boyfriend Ben Tagg.

She shared the news on Instagram on July 16 alongside a series of photos.

“Here’s to a lifetime of us,” the post read.

Ben popped the question during a romantic picnic on Hamilton Island after four years of dating.

Vestal thrilled the rest of the family with news of her engagement. (Credit: Instagram/thedelpechitras)

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be engaged!” bride-to-be Vestal told New Idea exclusively. “I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face since Ben asked me.

“I knew Ben was the one from the very beginning, and four years on, I’m the happiest I have ever been in my life because of him. I’m ready to become a wife!”

Vestal’s parents were both stoked with the news, with Tracey telling New Idea: “The beginning of [Vestal’s] forever with Benny started with a ‘yes’. I cannot express how proud I am of both of you and can’t wait to see you embark on this next chapter in your life.”

Patrick, meanwhile, gushed: “I’m thrilled on the engagement of my daughter Vestal to Ben (My VB). They are a match made in heaven!! Ben is a gentleman, and I know that my Daughter is in safe hands. My VB = Very Best!!”

The Delpechitra family has been on Gogglebox Australia since the beginning. (Credit: Network 10)

Ethan – youngest son

Ethan turned 22 in July 2025 and is currently studying a degree in physiotherapy. He’s also a sports trainer supporting Merrylands Rugby Club on game days.

“Ethan plays a key role in preparing our athletes for competition, managing strapping, hydration, and acute sideline care,” the club explains on its website.

“His focus is on optimising player performance and recovery, ensuring every athlete steps onto the field ready to compete at their peak.”

In addition to his studying and training roles, Ethan loves to take part in HYROX competitions – the intense fitness craze that combines running and functional workout stations.

In the 2025 Sydney S8 Team Relay, he competed alongside teammates Benjamin McGregor, Cameron Tang, and Ben Tagg, achieving a time of 1:15:22 and ranking 89th overall in the men’s category.

Wendel – eldest son

The Delpechitras’ eldest son is a PE teacher at an all-boys Catholic school.

He’s also sports mad and credits his dad for his love of cricket, and appreciates how Gogglebox is a rewarding experience.

“Everyone loves seeing how other people react because it allows everyone to make a connection with other people,” Wendel told TV Tonight.