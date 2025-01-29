Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd quickly became fan favourites on Gogglebox, alongside their good friend Jad Nehmetallah.

Advertisement

The couple, who have graced our screens since 2016 are the picture of relationship goals.

While they’re now partners in crime, truth be told, their relationship didn’t start with ‘love at first sight’ – at least on Sarah’s end!

If anything, their endearing story proves the power of perseverance and ‘never saying never’.

Scroll on to see how their love blossomed.

Advertisement

Matty and Sarah’s love story was not smooth sailing at the start. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Sarah Marie Fahd and Matty Fahd meet?

Speaking to fellow Googleboxer’s Adam and Symon on their podcast, Matty recounted his movie-like pursuit of Sarah Marie.

Having met outside a club in Sydney’s Kings Cross, Matty slid into Sarah’s DM’s with “Hi” (smooth).

Accordingly, Sarah Marie replied, “You’re a man of many words.”

Advertisement

“I tried for a very long time,” Matty admitted.

Eventually, Sarah agreed to dinner – but then canceled due to nervousness.

From rejection to a growing family together. (Credit: Instagram)

Alas, they rebooked. Chatting until “three or four in the morning”, Matty recounted that he went in for a kiss, which Sarah denied, explaining she doesn’t kiss on first dates.

Advertisement

After their date, Matty was thrown another curveball, where his now-wife shared that she was disappointed he didn’t try to pick up the phone and call her more.

Nevertheless, he kept persisting, inviting her to a New Year’s Eve party, which she turned down.

Reaching out again days later, he was met with the news that Sarah was in a relationship with another man.

Matty told Adam and Symon that he responded, “Unless you go on to marry this bloke, I’m going to be persistent.”

Advertisement

That, he was.

In a series of movie-like events, it turned out his female pal’s ex was the guy. Reaching out to Sarah to give it his last shot, he was met with apprehension. Two weeks later, Sarah was the one to reach out – with the same “two letters he first messaged her, “Hi” he messaged her with.

Their second date took place on Valentine’s Day when they shared their first kiss and, as they say, the rest is history!

Matty and Sarah Marie at their wedding in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Are Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd married?

The couple married in 2018, and Matty shared that the celebrant retold this very story. Representing this struggle, he also revealed that Drake’s Started From The Bottom was one of their wedding songs!

In an Instagram post to mark their seventh wedding anniversary in January 2025, Sarah said they have shared eleven wonderful years together as a couple.

“Happy anniversary to my darling husband. From traveling the world to becoming parents to our two beautiful boys, life with you has been nothing short of an adventure,” she wrote.

Shortly after, they welcomed their first child, their adorable son Malik, in November 2019.

Advertisement

True love! (Credit: Instagram)

Their love for each other is nothing short of a fairytale. This can be seen in their frequent messages of dedication to each other.

“Sarah, it’s easy to see your beauty, it lights up a room, bouncing from wall to wall with every flash of your smile. What’s not so obvious to the people who don’t know you, is how purely good you are…Meeting you, marrying you, and making life with you made me believe in good Karma…” Matty wrote on Instagram for Sarah’s birthday in 2022.

The couple welcomed their second child together in 2023, a son named Lyon Sainte Fahd.

Advertisement

“My baby boy, you have completed us. We waited for you, we dreamt of you. Malik, your big brother has been calling your name,” Sarah wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We will love you unconditionally. We will love you until the end of time. Thank you for blessing us.”

Sarah shared this picture of Lyon at nine weeks old. (Credit: Instagram)

In the few months following his birth, the family only became more smitten with the new family member. It was easy to see Malik was in love with his new baby brother.

Advertisement

In a video shared to Instagram, Malik held on tightly to Lyon.

“Our new favourite way to start the day. Malik gets so happy to see his baby brother Lyon in the morning and I love seeing them together like this,” Sarah captioned the heart-warming video.

“Please tell me this brotherly love lasts?”

Matty, Sarah, and their good pal Jad Nehmetallah made their debut on Gogglebox back in 2017. (Credit: Foxtel)

Advertisement

Is Sarah-Marie returning to Gogglebox?

After taking a step back from Gogglebox in 2023 after her son Lyon’s birth, it was confirmed that Sarah-Marie would be returning to the couch alongside her husband Matty and ‘Uncle Jad’ in 2025.

While they may not be able to contribute as much as their family members, we are sure little Malik and Lyon will also make an appearance!

Want your own fairytale romance? Start your love journey for FREE today with eHarmony.

Advertisement