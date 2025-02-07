A lot has changed for the Dalton family since they started appearing on Gogglebox Australia. Back in 2015, their daughters Holly and Millie were teenagers at school – now they’re young women aged 25 and 26 and have all but moved out of home!

“It’s really come full circle with the girls,” Matt Dalton tells New Idea.

“When we started they were school kids and now they are young women and they are the ones who are saying ‘get on the couch.’ We used to have to herd them up like sheep but now they have to herd their parents up!”

The Dalton family on season one of Gogglebox Australia in 2015. (Credit: Foxtel)

The popular Dalton family, who are based in Melbourne, have been offering up their commentary on a huge range of TV shows since the beginning.

Alongside long-time married couple Keith and Lee and larger-than-life friends Anastasia and Faye, Kate, her husband Matt, and their two adult daughters are part of the original cast who’ve appeared in every season of the show.

“Most TV shows only last three or four seasons. No one could have predicted Gogglebox would be such a stellar show and have such a cult following with fans. Thanks to a great cast, crew, and production group it’s obviously hit an emotional spot with a lot of Aussies. The fact that we are going into season 21 is just incredible,” Matt says.

“It’s also unique that a group of people like ourselves have been on a show for such a long time,” Kate Dalton adds.

Matt and Kate Dalton have described Gogglebox Australia as the “greatest audiovisual family album of all time.” (Credit: Instagram)

Describing Gogglebox Australia as the “greatest audiovisual family album of all time”, the husband-and-wife duo say that it has been a “humbling” and “also really lovely” experience to be asked back for a 21st season.

“When the show first came on we were so petrified over how we’d be considered and what we’d say that I used to have to go for a walk with the dog while it was airing and Millie would be texting and calling me saying ‘thus far you haven’t embarrassed yourself yet,'” Matt tells us.

“I needed her to sanitise, watch it and give me the all clear that I didn’t make a fool of myself [in the episode],” he laughs.

The Dalton family on season 21 of Gogglebox Australia in 2025. (Credit: Channel Ten)

While they have no plans to retire from Gogglebox Australia anytime soon, Matt and Kate also revealed which TV shows they’d like to star in if the opportunities arose.

“I’d love to be on The Amazing Race or Travel Guides,” says Kate.

“We actually think someone unassuming like Millie would win Survivor whereas someone like me would go on the first night [for playing too hard],” Matt jokingly adds.

They also confirmed to us that if they ever did retire from the couch, the family would be taking that step back altogether.

The Gogglebox Australia cast is remarkably close-knit. (Credit: Instagram)

Forging close friendships with their ‘co-stars’ has also been another added bonus that has come from the Daltons’ time on the hit show.

“We all share a strong bond. There’s a lot of mateship, a lot of comradery,” Kate stresses, confirming that the cast all came together each Christmas to celebrate the silly season together.

Gogglebox Australia returns to TV screens on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.

