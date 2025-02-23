  •  
Inside Gogglebox star Jad’s luxurious Sydney wedding

His bachelor era has finally come to an end.
sarah lasiello
Ever since he became  a household name on Gogglebox Australia, Jad Nehmetallah has been the butt of jokes about his bachelor status.

But the larrikin couch critic had the last laugh when he married his stunning bride Sarah at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney on February 15. The couple were introduced by mutual friends in 2023 and got engaged last July.

“From the minute I met Sarah, I knew she was  The One,” Jad, 39, said shortly after he proposed in Italy. We bring out the best in each other and I can’t picture my  life without her.”

jad sarah gogglebox wedding
Bride Sarah brought a “vibe” to the reception, said Jad. (Credit: Instagram)

At the time, Jad’s Gogglebox couchmate and  best friend Matty Fahd  joked: “I finally get to hand you over. Today is a good day – for my fridge!”

Smitten Jad and Sarah exchanged their heartfelt vows in front of hundreds of guests inside the ornate Catholic cathedral. Matty and his wife, Sarah Marie, were among the Gogglebox cast invited.

Sarah wore a custom Steven Khalil gown encrusted with shimmering rhinestones. Her bouquet consisted of white roses.  Jad, meanwhile, wore a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket from Tailor & Co.

sarah marie and matty gogglebox wedding
Goggleboxers Matty and Sarah Marie were guests. (Credit: Instagram)

After the ceremony,  the jubilant newlyweds danced on the cathedral’s forecourt to some traditional Lebanese drumming, before heading to their reception at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The couple shared a romantic first dance together and cut into a giant cream and raspberry wedding cake.

Afterward, Matty gushed on Instagram: “What a night! Congratulations, lovebirds.” Sarah Marie was equally impressed with the glamorous nuptials.

A solo Jad will continue to join Matty and Sarah Marie on their couch to film Gogglebox – but now, he’s got a brand new wife of his own back at home. Congrats!

Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

