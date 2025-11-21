Gogglebox star updates fan amidst health shock

NEED TO KNOW Gogglebox Australia star Tim Lai has given fans an update on his health .

He’s been a Gogglebox Australia favourite since he joined the show with sister, Leanne, in 2019, so it’s no surprise that Tim Lai has been inundated with well-wishes from fans after he shared a concerning health update via a video on social media recently.

The 47-year-old hasn’t disclosed what he is being treated for, but included the hashtags #cancer and #chemotherapy in the caption that accompanied his post.

Tim assures fans he is keeping positive. (Credit: Instagram).

In the video, Tim additionally revealed he’s been going through “a pretty rough trot”.

“I’ve been – and still am – quite nauseous, struggling to sip water without wanting throw up, I’m cramping a lot, have bad headaches and body pains,” he shared.

Tim also said he is bruising easily, is tired all the time and has been struggling to eat, as he has mouth ulcers.

However, he remains in good spirits.

“I’m very positive and I see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Fans quickly shared supportive comments.

“Sending healing vibes and positive thoughts your way,” one wrote, while many shared their own cancer stories and advice.

Siblings Tim and Leanne are fan favourites. (Credit: Network 10).

While on a trip to Thailand last month, Tim announced he will be undergoing treatment upon his return to Australia.

He was also told there was a high chance he will lose his hair, which prompted him to shave his head.

Anastasia Katselas is going through her own cancer journey. (Credit: Instagram).

This news comes as fellow Gogglebox star Anastasia Katselas received her own shock cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram on Friday August 22 the couch favourite shared a video explaining her recent health ordeal.

“I had a little bit of a health scare. I went into the hospital on Tuesday (Augut 19) after I got diagnosed with cancer in my uterus, so I had an emergency hysterectomy,” she said in the post, adding “I’m fine, I’m just a bit sore…I’m home now.”

The 61-year-old went on to insist that she is “recovering well” after staying in hospital for two days and that doctors seemed confident that the cancer had not spread.

