Gogglebox star Anastasia Katselas rushed into surgery after cancer diagnosis

Our thoughts are with Gogglebox star Anastasia Katselas who has undergone emergency surgery following a shock cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram on Friday August 22 at about 11pm, the couch favourite shared a video explaining her recent health ordeal to her 45,000 followers.

“I had a little bit of a health scare. I went into the hospital on Tuesday ( August 19) after I got diagnosed with cancer in my uterus, so I had an emergency hysterectomy,” she said in the post, which has been liked over 2000 times.

“I’m fine, I’m just a bit sore…I’m home now.”

Anastasia shared her shock diagnosis on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

The 61-year-old went on to insist that she is “recovering well” after staying in hospital for two days and that doctors seem confident that the cancer has not spread.

“I’m still waiting for the post-surgery tests. The doctor said that it didn’t spread, so hopefully I’ll be ok.”

She then urged all of her female followers to make sure they have their regular pap smears.

“Thank god they caught it early, and I’m fine. But I urge all you women, make sure that you do your Pap smears regularly. Don’t wait, don’t forget about it,” she said, admitting it had been a while since she had her last one.

“I used to do them regularly, and I think the last few years I didn’t go…I happened to go to the doctor because I had a concern, and they did a pap smear, and lo and behold, a week later, I’m in the hospital.”

After sharing her heartbreaking news, fans were quick to send their best wishes to the beloved TV star and mum-of-two.

“Sending you love and good healing vibes,” one fan commented.

Gogglebox star Anastasia says it’s their turn to judge Angie Kent on The Bachelorette. (Credit: Channel 10)

Another wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Anastasia…with an abundance of hugs and blessings.”

The unexpected news comes after Anastasia opened up to our sister publication, Woman’s Day, about her recent weight loss.

“When I was at my heaviest, I couldn’t wear heels, because my knee was sore and I couldn’t balance,” she said after dropping 35kgs.

“I was 115 kilos and now I’m 80 kilos. I want to lose another 10.”

The reality star says she is feeling the most body confident she’s ever been after her weight loss. (Credit: Supplied)

Anastasia says she’s now more confident than ever and feels “like a woman again.”

“Now I wear dresses when I go out and I look good in them,” she added.

“I can sit in a chair, and I can cross my legs! For skinny people, it’s nothing, but for someone who’s been overweight for most of their life, it’s a big deal.”

