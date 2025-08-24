EXCLUSIVE: How Gogglebox brings the Delpechitra family together

It’s time to follow the lead of our favourite professional TV watchers and jump back on the couch for some good quality family time – Gogglebox is back!

New Idea met fan favourites Tracey and Patrick – from the show’s much-loved Sri Lankan-Australian Delpechitra family – ahead of the 22nd season, which premieres this week.

Tracey, 58, and Patrick, 60, say they’re lucky they get to sit down with their three kids – Wendel, 37, Vestal, 27, and Ethan, 22 – to create the show.

The family has been on the show since the beginning in 2015. (Credit: Phil Castleton).

And while they also have a family dinner together every Sunday, they are grateful that filming gives them extra time together, especially now that their kids are growing up.

“The show is a unique opportunity for us,” Patrick says.

The parents add that as their kids are getting older, they “are all off doing their own things. So now, we feel very blessed to still have this time with them to film the show,” Patrick says.

The fan favourites had lots of fun when on set with New Idea. (Credit: New Idea)

And it’s an additionally special time for the family, with daughter Vestal set to get married soon, after getting engaged to partner Ben in July.

“It’s the first wedding in our family,” Patrick says, adding, “We are thrilled and excited”.

Tracey reveals it’s been “all go” since the engagement.

“It’s full steam ahead, because from the day Vestal got engaged, we’re booking things, checking out venues … it’s a big process,” Tracey reveals.

The family can’t wait for Vestal (left) to get married! (Credit: Supplied).

“I’m looking forward to seeing her as a bride,” Patrick says, adding he’s excited but “nervous at the same time. I’m obviously not experienced walking down the aisle with my daughter, so I’m thinking of all these things … but, it’s a good nervousness,” he says.

“She’s the only girl in the family, so I’ll be doing a lot of overtime to pay for the wedding!” he jokes.

“Both boys are excited and thrilled, too,” Patrick adds.

“But they also think that Vestal’s getting spoilt! But we’ve put our foot down and said ‘our daughter gets what she wants!’” he laughs.

These two would do anything for their children. (Credit: Phil Castleton).

While Tracey adds that Ben is a “good addition to the family”, Patrick’s banned him from joining the family on Gogglebox. “I’m worried he’ll take my job!” he says with a laugh.

As for the new season of the show, Tracey and Patrick say they’re most looking forward to “embarrassing the kids” on TV, yet again.

“I may have more glasses of red wine – that’s when I become really unfiltered!” Patrick jokes.

