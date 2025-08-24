  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

EXCLUSIVE: How Gogglebox brings the Delpechitra family together

The Gogglebox cast are excited to tune in for a new season!
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

It’s time to follow the lead of our favourite professional TV watchers and jump back on the couch for some good quality family time – Gogglebox is back!

Advertisement

New Idea met fan favourites Tracey and Patrick – from the show’s much-loved Sri Lankan-Australian Delpechitra family – ahead of the 22nd season, which premieres this week.

Tracey, 58, and Patrick, 60, say they’re lucky they get to sit down with their three kids – Wendel, 37, Vestal, 27, and Ethan, 22 – to create the show.

tracey and patrick delpechitra
The family has been on the show since the beginning in 2015. (Credit: Phil Castleton).

And while they also have a family dinner together every Sunday, they are grateful that filming gives them extra time together, especially now that their kids are growing up.

Advertisement

“The show is a unique opportunity for us,”  Patrick says.

The parents add that  as their kids are getting  older, they “are all off  doing their own things. So now, we feel very blessed to still have this  time with them to film  the show,” Patrick says.

Tracey and Patrick Delpechitra
The fan favourites had lots of fun when on set with New Idea. (Credit: New Idea)

And it’s an additionally special time for the family, with daughter Vestal set to get married soon, after getting engaged to partner Ben in July.

Advertisement

“It’s the first wedding in our family,” Patrick says, adding, “We are thrilled and excited”.

Tracey reveals it’s been  “all go” since the engagement.

“It’s full steam ahead, because from the day  Vestal got engaged, we’re booking things, checking out venues … it’s a big process,” Tracey reveals.

delpechitra family
The family can’t wait for Vestal (left) to get married! (Credit: Supplied).
Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to seeing her as a bride,” Patrick says, adding he’s excited but “nervous at the same time. I’m obviously not experienced walking down the aisle with my daughter, so I’m thinking of all these things … but, it’s  a good nervousness,” he says.

She’s the only girl in the family, so I’ll be doing  a lot of overtime to pay for the wedding!” he jokes.

“Both boys are excited and thrilled, too,” Patrick adds.

“But they also think that Vestal’s getting spoilt! But we’ve put our foot down and said ‘our daughter gets what she wants!’” he laughs.

Advertisement
Patrick and Tracey Delpechitra
These two would do anything for their children. (Credit: Phil Castleton).

While Tracey adds that Ben is a “good addition to the family”, Patrick’s banned him from joining the family on Gogglebox. “I’m worried he’ll take my job!” he says with a laugh.

As for the new season of  the show, Tracey and Patrick say they’re most looking forward to “embarrassing  the kids” on TV, yet again.

“I may have more glasses of red wine – that’s when  I become really unfiltered!” Patrick jokes.

Advertisement
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement