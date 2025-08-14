Gogglebox stars Mia, Bree & Lainey lift lid on life off-screen

Young, sassy, and hailing from The Shire, Gogglebox stars Mia, Bree, and Lainey brought something a little different to screens when they joined the cast in 2024.

“I think that we will be quite suitable to the younger demographic that will watch the show,” Bree, 25, shared in one interview.

“They’ve got some really good families and some of the older demographic, but I think people our age that watch the show, we haven’t seen many females our age for a while. So I think it will get that type of market, and be easily relatable for people in our generation.”

Mia, Bree, and Lainey joined Gogglebox in 2024. (Credit: Instagram/mia.bree.lainey)

Are Mia, Bree, and Lainey from Gogglebox sisters?

The contemporary and lyrical dance teacher is joined on the couch by her sister, Mia, a teacher’s aide, and their bestie Lainey, also a dance teacher.

Throw in their four shared Cavoodles, Zala, Zeah, Zola, and Bailey, and their on-screen charm is undeniable.

Off-screen, however, the trio – who are all in their 20s – haven’t shared much.

However, they did take to Instagram at the end of 2024 to look back at their time on the show and confirm they would return in 2025.

“We had such a fun time this year on our first year of @goggleboxau !!!!!🎉📺🍿,” they shared on their joint page.

“We feel so beyond grateful for the opportunity to be on such a loved show with the most incredible cast.

“Thank you to everyone for being so welcoming and supportive during our first year on the show. We cannot wait to be back on the couch with you all in 2025.”

Bree captioned this Instagram snap, “Hi, meet my ride of die’s. (Credit: Instagram/bree_kelly)

In April 2025, they posted to Instagram again – this time with a more succinct message as the season came to a close.

“Happy end of season!!!” they wrote. “We hope you all enjoyed this season of @goggleboxau as much as we did! We LOVE you all!! 🎉🍾🛋️📺🍿.”

Additionally, two of the three share insights into their own lives publicly via their individual social media pages.

Lainey shares insights into her life on Instagram, posing in stylish outfits and sharing holiday snaps. (Credit: Instagram/laineygrech)

Lainey from Gogglebox

Lainey describes herself on Instagram as a dancer/choreographer and can often be seen showing off her style in different outfits.

In May 2025, she also revealed she’d enjoyed the “best trip ever” to Hawaii, sharing a slew of snaps from the idyllic holiday destination.

A month earlier, she’d also shared photos from Disney California Adventure Park and New York, suggesting the trip had involved multiple destinations.

Bree shared snaps of her and Lainey in Hawaii. (Credit: Instagram/bree_kelly)

Bree from Gogglebox

In July 2025, Bree quipped on Instagram that she was in her “quarter life crisis season”, to which Lainey had a humorous response.

“It’s ok to have a crisis,” she shared. “Have you tried putting you in rice? Have you tried turning off and on again?”

“Nah, I had only tried ChatGPT for help,” Bree responded.

Photos shared to Instagram also showed Bree on holiday with Lainey in Hawaii, New York, and LA.

Mia from Gogglebox

Mia prefers not to share life updates publicly, keeping her own Instagram page set to private.

