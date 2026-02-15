EXCLUSIVE: Gogglebox star’s urgent warning to women after shock cancer diagnosis

NEED TO KNOW Gogglebox Australia star Anastasia Katselas wants to push the importance of women’s health .

Anastasia Katselas knows all too well the importance of looking after yourself and your health.

Now, she’s advocating for others to do the same.

It’s been a year since the outspoken Gogglebox Australia cast member got a gastric sleeve. She says she’s lost almost 40 kilograms since then.

Anastasia is happy with the progress she’s made with her health. (Credit: Channel 10).

“The doctor showed me the inside of my stomach, and I saw all the fat wrapped around my organs – it was disgusting. I urge women to lose weight, if they need to, because it will affect their health when they get older,” Anastasia, 61, tells us.

She adds that she is happy maintaining the weight she is currently at.

“I don’t want to lose a lot because I don’t want to look wrinkly and old in my face,” she explains.

In August, a few months after her gastric sleeve in February, the mother of two required an emergency hysterectomy as cancer was found in her uterus.

Anastasia and Faye joined the show in 2015. (Credit: Network 10).

“They tested everything when they took it out, and also found cancer in my cervix. The doctor said it was lucky they took everything out,” she says.

Anastasia has had four bouts of radiation and goes to doctors regularly for blood tests. She urges women to go and get their pap smears and relevant tests “when you’re supposed to”.

“I let [mine] go because of COVID, and look what happened to me. I’m lucky that I went to the doctor,” she warns.

Now that she’s feeling healthy, Anastasia is looking to the future, which might include a stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“I want to challenge myself and lie in the pit with the snakes!” she declares.