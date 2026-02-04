EXCLUSIVE: Jungle hosts set to return as Network Ten locks in I’m A Celebrity Season 13!



Network Ten is quietly moving ahead with plans for a 13th season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and insiders reveal negotiations have already begun with fan-favourite hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin to return to ‘the jungle.’

Sources say the decision has been fast-tracked following another ratings win for the survival series, which continues to deliver strong numbers even while going head-to-head with TV heavyweights like Married at First Sight Australia and Australian Idol.

“Executives were waiting to see how I’m a Celebrity stacked up against the biggest shows on television and it’s absolutely delivered in terms of the expectations set,” a network insider tells New Idea.

“They’re thrilled with how this season has performed.”

Behind the scenes, the future of I’m A Celebrity became even more secure after Network Ten quietly axed The Amazing Race Australia, a move insiders say freed up a massive chunk of the entertainment budget.

Host Beau Ryan was reportedly earning around $500,000 per season, while ‘celebrity’ racers command far bigger appearance fees than most viewers realise.

“Amazing Race is one of the most expensive reality shows to produce,” the source explains. “Once it was taken off the board, that money could be redirected straight into I’m A Celebrity.” And it hasn’t gone to waste.

Network bosses are said to be prepared to invest in Season 13 of I’m a Celebrity and lock in Morris and Irwin for 2027. With numbers being discussed to accommodate their expectations too.

With Amazing Race gone, its prime slot is expected to be padded out by back-to-back seasons of Taskmaster Australia. With one season already filmed and another on the way.

Despite early backlash over the series being pre-recorded and the removal of live voting and eliminations. Ratings have actually climbed higher than last year.

According to Network’s 10 figures, this has been the biggest season since 2021.

“Everyone knows the biggest hurdle for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was getting viewers to accept that the show would no longer be live,” a source close to production confirms. “But regardless of what people might be saying online, the ratings suggest the core audience hasn’t really cared too much at all.”

“People worried the format change would hurt the show,” says the insider. “But the numbers have proven it doesn’t matter. Viewers are still tuning in in huge droves.”



Adding to the good news, sources say Morris and Irwin are both keen to return, having formed one of the show’s most popular and somewhat unlikely duos ever.

“Julia copes it online but for everyone who says something negative about her zany antics is a hundred people that laugh along with her dynamics on screen.”

There were whispers Robert might be priced out after international opportunities. Including buzz around Dancing with the Stars US but Network Ten is determined to keep him front and centre.

“Julia and Robert absolutely love working together,” the insider reveals. “They can’t wait to bring more chaos, laughs and jungle madness next year.” With Robert’s Mummager Terri Irwin supporting the role, which she feels goes hand in hand with Robert’s presence at the Australia Zoo.”

The Irwins would like to see Network Ten’s commitment to Roberts previously announced solo TV series that could be docu-style and more focused on his wildlife work and adventures.

This upcoming show was mentioned as being in development with discussions at Paramount around 2023-24, with early hints it might be “animal-related” and in the spirit of his late father’s shows. “That being completed will be a part of Robert’s new contract.” Confirms a source from Paramount.

Viewers won’t have to wait long for confirmation either.

New Idea understands Network Ten is planning to officially announce Season 13 during the grand finale later this month. Locking in the hosts and celebrating the show’s runaway success.

“The ‘jungle’ isn’t going anywhere,” says the source. “If anything, it’s about to get bigger than ever!’

