Gogglebox stars Kate and Matt Dalton, and their daughters Holly and Millie, could soon be jumping off the couch to see the world, if Travel Guides producers get their way and convince them to switch sides and join their show!

Advertisement

Channel Nine has confirmed they are on the hunt for some new guides. Specifically, they want a group of two to four people, aged 18 and over.

The family would certainly bring the fun! (Credit: Narelle Portanier)

A TV insider tells New Idea that producers “have their heart set” on a new family with children, or an older married couple, making the Daltons “the perfect fit”, either as a foursome or just Kate and Matt, who celebrated 30 years of marriage in March this year.

The Melbourne-based fan favourites have been on Gogglebox since it began in 2015. Although the family has given no indication they have any plans to leave the hit Network 10 show, they do love travelling.

Advertisement

Just last week, Kate and Matt were sharing photos on social media from a getaway to Canada!

If the Daltons do decide to stay put, producers will still have plenty of candidates to choose from.

Matt and Kate were in Canada just as the casting news broke. (Credit: Supplied)

Our insider claims Travel Guides receives more applications than any other local reality show, making it one of the most competitive gigs in town.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the casting notice has many wondering if one of the current groups might be leaving.

With producers searching for a family or a married couple, fans fear this could mean either the Frens, Kevin and Janetta, or Matt and Brett are in the departure lounge.

“At this stage, the casting movements have not been discussed with the current line-up. Needless to say, there are some nervous cast members right now,” dishes our production spy.