Guy Sebastian breaks his silence about the REAL reason why he left The Voice

Guy Sebastian has set the record straight about why he left The Voice Australia, after coaching on the show for six years.

The Australian Idol winner shocked Australia when he announced he was walking away from the show in 2024.

An insider told Pedestrian TV that his “relationship with Kate was strained”, and he would be open to returning if she were not a part of it.

The Battle Scars singer dismissed it and told the publication that it was false.

Kate Miller-Heidke was not the reason why Guy Sebastian left The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“All I’ll say is that these rumoured sources are always so weird to me and they couldn’t be any further from the truth,” he said.

“I’ve never had anything but love for Kate. I met her when she first got signed and became a fan when I heard her first unreleased demo EP. We have always been mates when we’ve bumped into each other and musically/creatively/vocally, I think she’s a weapon.”

Fans were devastated when Guy Sebastian’s decided to leave The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Why did Guy Sebastian leave The Voice Australia?

When he initially broke the news about his departure in 2024, he said being part of the show was a privilege, and he wanted to focus on other projects.

“The best thing about the show is how positive it is & how much care and passion goes into making it a safe place for artists,” he said in a statement on Instagram at the time.

“For me right now, it’s time to focus more on my core, which is writing and performing new music. I am busy planning shows in Australia & worldwide & I am really looking forward to getting out and connecting with you all there.”

However, he told Pedestrian TV that he would be open to returning to the singing show if the timing was right.

“I would absolutely return if I was in the right headspace, but next year I’m touring pretty much the whole year and I’ve got a bit of rehab and stuff to get fit and ready for it, so that’s the focus for now,” he explained.

In August, he told Perth Now that he missed the show.

“You know what I’ll miss? When it goes to air and I’m watching, I’ll see Ronan (Keating), who’s taken my spot, and I’ll be like, damn you, little Irishman. He’s taken the spot,” he lamented.

“I didn’t really have the time to sit there and grieve too much, because if I were twiddling my thumbs, I would have hated my decision because it is honestly the best show to film.

“It’s something I would, of course, naturally miss, but I didn’t really have the time to, unfortunately.”