Fans are convinced they know who will win The Voice Australia

The blind auditions have just wrapped up on The Voice Australia, but this year’s winner might have been leaked before the finale!

Advertisement

This year’s winner will walk away with $100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

So far, coaches Ronan Keating, Kate Miller-Heidke, Richard Marx and Melanie C, have 10 singers and groups on their teams.

After the battles and knockouts, it’s up to Australia to crown the winner.

Even though the finale is a while off, there are some compelling theories about who will win the top prize.

Advertisement

See them below.

Which coach has this year’s winner? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who will win The Voice Australia in 2025?

Even though the final group of contestants has not been confirmed yet, Sportsbet has already made a prediction.

Currently, Richard is leading the odds for coaches, at $2.25.

Advertisement

Fans also agree that the Grammy winner has an artist who will go all the way.

“Richard definitely has the winner on his team!!” one wrote.

The betting platform has Kate in second place with $3.00 odds, followed by Ronan ($3.50) and Melanie ($4.33).

Is Marie Brunelli this year’s winner of The Voice Australia? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Who do fans want to win The Voice Australia 2025?

Avid watchers have already made their predictions!

For some fans, Bella Parnell, who is on Kate’s team, is their top choice.

“If Bella isn’t this year’s Voice winner, this show is rigged,” one wrote after her first audition.

Another was taken aback by 17-year-old Victorian Marie Brunelli, who is also on Kate’s team.

Advertisement

“Marie is… Oh my God, so amazing. Her range, her tone, her conviction, just everything,” a fan said.

Thousands of other fans are also backing Olivia Coe Fox, who performed I Am Australian, with the inclusion of Indigenous language.

“I think we found our winner, Deadly Sista,” a fan said.

Not only that, people want her to replace Snoop Dog as this year’s performer at the AFL grand final!

Advertisement

Has this year’s winner of The Voice 2025 already been leaked? (Credit: Channel Seven)

When does The Voice Australia 2025 finale air?

We don’t have a date yet, but fingers crossed it isn’t too far away!