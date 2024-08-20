Warning: This article discusses the topic of post-natal depression which may be triggering for some readers.



Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is more than just a pop icon.

Though you may know her by her dazzling music career and her hit songs including The Last Day on Earth and Caught In The Crowd, the 42-year-old has an entire life of her own that she keeps mostly out of the public eye.

Kate first rose to fame in the early 2000s and has since continued to grow more and more as an artist, even appearing on this season of The Voice Australia.



Her work has been nominated for ARIAs in categories as diverse as Best Pop Release, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Classical Album, Best Cast Recording, Best Comedy Release and Best Australian Live Act, and she even represented Australia at Eurovision in 2019.



But what about her personal life? Kate has been married for almost 17 years and even has a young child. Here’s all you need to know about Kate’s family…

Kate and Keir are a match made in heaven. (Credit: Instagram)

IS KATE MILLER-HEIDKE MARRIED?

Kate married Brisbane-based guitarist, singer and songwriter Keir Nuttall in 2007. The two met during an unplugged band competition at Toowong’s Regatta Hotel – they were both in bands at the time and actually versed each other in the competition!

WHO IS KATE MILLER-HEIDKE’S HUSBAND?

Keir Nuttall is a founding member of the rock trio Transport, which formed in 2001. He has been part of Kate’s backing band since 2004 and she has even recorded various songs written by him including Space They Cannot Touch and Words.

What a stunning family. (Credit: Instagram)

DOES KATE MILLER-HEIDKE HAVE KIDS?

Kate and Keir share one child together, an adorable son named Ernie Edward Miller. Ernie was born on June 2, 2016 – she announced the news via Instagram a few weeks following his birth.



“The newest member of the Kate Miller-Heidke band joined us two weeks ago on June 2 at 10:41pm, ” she penned. “He had a rough landing but now Ernie is at home with us settling into family life. So far he likes eating, soiling himself and and falling asleep to Megadeth.”



Kate previously spoke with Mamamia about her post-natal depression as well as the “lengthy and traumatic” birth of baby Ernie.



“It followed me around… so much of my identity is bound up in singing and writing songs, and I felt like I had lost touch with that essential part of myself. I was half a person for a while,” she said of her post-natal depression.



Ernie was a big baby, and for Kate, giving birth was incredibly painful. Though she has not shared specifics of his birth, she did make a candid admission to Mamamia: “I feel like I stared death in the face. Had I had that kind of birth 50 years ago, I am sure I would be dead,” she said.

Such chubby cheeks! (Credit: Facebook)

Her song Zero Gravity was written about her post-natal depression, and in 2019, Kate made an in-depth post on Facebook, describing the meaning behind the song.



“There was a period afterwards when I couldn’t remember who I was – my old self seemed so ill-equipped to handle the overwhelming task of protecting and nurturing this helpless little creature,” she wrote.



“After Ernie turned two, I woke up one day and felt somehow… better. The fog had lifted. Stronger. I had the energy to see friends. It was a feeling of transcendence. I felt like I had been given a golden ticket. It was like how getting back to normal after explosive food poisoning feels like a treat.”

Mother-son goals. (Credit: Instagram)

Kate has shared many insights into her family life over the years, accompanied by endless adorable photos of Ernie.

However, just like any young child, though he is cute, is also very cheeky! In 2020, Kate made a hilarious confession to Stellar Magazine revealing that her son does not like the sound of her voice.

“Ernie is still not a fan of my voice. He prefers if I don’t sing. At all. He said to me, “I love you, but I don’t like you and I especially don’t like your face,” she admitted.



“So… yeah. He just likes having the spotlight to himself. He doesn’t want to share it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.