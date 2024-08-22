The Voice Australia blind auditions are underway, and a fresh batch of contestants are singing their hearts out to try and swivel at least one chair.

This year, they must impress these four coaches: Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke, Adam Lambert, and LeAnn Rimes.

Likewise, the coaches must pitch themselves to the contestants. So far, some have had more luck than others.

Keep scrolling to see all the singers who managed a chair turn, and which coach they chose.



The Voice Australia contestants for 2024

01 Shannen Wick | 32 | VIC

02 James Vass | 20 | VIC

03 Beau Shearer | 16 | NSW

04 Kyle Wilson | 25 | NSW

05 Priscilla Stanley | 25 | VIC

01 Elias Lanyon | 20 | VIC

02 Tia Barnes | 25 | QLD

03 Yorke Heath | 29 | NSW

04 Jenna Hudson | 26 | NSW

01 Lana Sayah | 32 | NSW

02 Teza McKenna | 61 | NSW

03 Ruby Lafferty | 25 | NSW

04 Chloe Kay | 27 | NSW

01 Reuben De Melo | 31 | WA

02 Michael | 34 | and Violeta | 20 | NSW

03 Brad Butcher | 41 | QLD

You can catch The Voice blind auditions Sunday to Tuesday nights on 7 and 7Plus.