Here are all the singers who turned a chair on The Voice Australia 2024

And which team they're on!
The Voice Australia blind auditions are underway, and a fresh batch of contestants are singing their hearts out to try and swivel at least one chair.

This year, they must impress these four coaches: Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke, Adam Lambert, and LeAnn Rimes.

Likewise, the coaches must pitch themselves to the contestants. So far, some have had more luck than others.

Keep scrolling to see all the singers who managed a chair turn, and which coach they chose.

The Voice Australia contestants for 2024

Team Guy

shannen wick the voice

01

Shannen Wick | 32 | VIC

james vass the voice

02

James Vass | 20 | VIC

the voice 2024 beau

03

Beau Shearer | 16 | NSW

kyle wilson the voice

04

Kyle Wilson | 25 | NSW

priscilla stanley the voice

05

Priscilla Stanley | 25 | VIC

Team Kate

elias lanyon the voice

01

Elias Lanyon | 20 | VIC

the voice 2024 tia barnes

02

Tia Barnes | 25 | QLD

yorke health the voice

03

Yorke Heath | 29 | NSW

jenna hudson the voice

04

Jenna Hudson | 26 | NSW

Team Adam

lana sayah the voice

01

Lana Sayah | 32 | NSW

teza mckenna the voice

02

Teza McKenna | 61 | NSW

ruby lafferty the voice

03

Ruby Lafferty | 25 | NSW

chloe kay the voice

04

Chloe Kay | 27 | NSW

Team LeAnn

reuben de melo the voice

01

Reuben De Melo | 31 | WA

michael and violeta the voice

02

Michael | 34 | and Violeta | 20 | NSW

brad butcher the voice

03

Brad Butcher | 41 | QLD

You can catch The Voice blind auditions Sunday to Tuesday nights on 7 and 7Plus.
