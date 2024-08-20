Adam Lambert, 42, soared to fame when he placed runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

His hit single Whataya Want From Me? from his debut album For Your Entertainment earned the musician a Grammy nomination.

As well as his solo singing career, Adam has performed with legendary band Queen as their frontman – taking the place of the late Freddie Mercury.

Now, he is Down Under as a coach on The Voice. But as he is supporting aspiring singers, just who is supporting him behind the scenes?

Adam Lambert is judging The Voice Australia for 2024. (Credit: Seven)

Does Adam Lambert have a partner?

Yes! The musician is reportedly dating Oliver Gilese, 29, who is a Partnerships Manager for Global Fashion Agenda.

The 29-year-old first appeared on Adam’s Instagram in 2021. But according to Out Magazine, the men have been dating since 2020.

While the fashion pro lives in West Hollywood, he is originally from Denmark.

Adam shared a rare comment about his romantic life while speaking to PEOPLE in 2024.

“I’ve been able to have a bit more of a personal life for a little while,” he told the publication. “I’m in an amazing relationship and we socialise a lot and put on a lot of parties and we go out.”

Adam Lambert and his reported partner Oliver Gilese. (Credit: Getty)

The Queen frontman also defended his partner on his Instagram after a “fun night out” led to homophobic comments.

“Oli identifies as a he,” Adam wrote. “He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices.

“He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader, not a follower. One of the many things I love about him! We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f**k.

Adam finished: “Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal with your issues.”

