The Voice Australia is undergoing some major changes in 2024 with only one of the four previous coaches returning.

Last year, Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, and Jason Derulo sat in the iconic red chairs on the program… this year, Guy Sebastian is the only coach returning.

The new season began filming blind auditions in March this year, with Channel Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross describing it as “the best season yet!”

Veteran coach Guy will be joined by newcomers Adam Lambert, Leann Rimes, and Kate Miller-Heidke.

The Voice welcomes new superstar coaches. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking on Sunrise when her new role as coach was first announced, Leann Rimes said she was excited to pass on her “wisdom” to up-and-coming singers.

“I love being able to help the next generation and discover new talent/it’s all about nurturing. I’m excited to feature new talent and help them be the best version of themselves,” the 41-year-old said.

In the same interview, she said her biggest piece of advice for any contestant was to “keep their inner voice.”

“It’s important for them to have a sense of self and know who they are. It’s important for us to give feedback but ultimately it’s about them – they have to have a strong sense of self, and to keep that.”

Filming of the new season began in March 2024. (Credit: Seven)

When his appointment as a coach was first revealed in February, Adam Lambert said he was “thrilled.”

“I have such great memories in Australia and can’t wait to spend some time down under! Australia has contributed some iconic talents and artists to pop culture, it’ll be fun to coach the next generation of talent,” he said in a statement at the time.

A month later in an interview with Sunrise, the If I Had You singer Adam said that the talent he had heard so far during blind auditions was “crazy good.”

“Every time we have someone come onto the stage I’m like wow. It’s unbelievable.”

Lambert came runner-up on American Idol in 2009. (Credit: Getty)

Aussie singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke echoed these observations, sharing with the breakfast television show that the blind auditions had been a “massive buzz” so far.

As for what she is looking for in those who are auditioning, the former Eurovision competitor said that she was looking for “a singer who sounds like nobody else and can interpret a song and make me feel new things.”

“That’s a true artist. It’s about storytelling, painting with real authentic emotion,” she added.

Kate is a beloved Australian singer. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As for Guy, he said it was “so good” to be returning to his role as a coach once more.

“It is always very special to be a part of a show that continues to not only uncover fresh Aussie talent but also shine a bright, well-deserved light on so many talented singers,” Sebastian shared with Channel Seven in February, adding that the “mentoring” aspect of the role was what he enjoyed most.

Other iconic names have been judges on The Voice Australia including Kelly Rowland, Ronan Keating, Benji Madden, Keith Urban, Joe Jonas, will.i.am, Ricky Martin, Jessie J, Kylie Minogue, Seal, and Boy George.