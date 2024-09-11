The Voice Australia 2024 returned with a bang on August 19 with a new crop of contestants taking to the stage in the hopes of kickstarting their music career.

Some new and familiar faces. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the judges on The Voice Australia 2024?

This year, the reality singing series returned with a cohort of major changes, with only one of last year’s four coaches making a return.

While Guy Sebastian has returned to roost in the iconic red chair, he has been joined by three new coaches: Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke, and LeAnn Rimes.

When the new season began filming in March this year, Channel Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross described it as “the best season yet!”

Then prior to the first episode, the coaches spoke of their admiration of all the talented artists who wowed them on the show. You can read what they had to say here.

The Voice Australia 2024 coaches. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is the prize on The Voice Australia?

But that’s not the only difference between season 13 of the beloved show and its predecessors, with broadcaster Channel Seven altering the prize for the ultimate winner shortly after the new cohort of aspiring singers sang their hearts out in the blind auditions.

While the standard $100,000 in prize money will still be on offer, the eventual winner will no longer receive a recording contract with Universal Music Australia or EMI Music Australia.

Instead, the 2024 winner of The Voice Australia will receive an artist development package with a private recording studio in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Alexandria.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle an insider source said that the shocking change to the winner’s prize package was a positive.

“Many former ‘coaches’ and ‘judges’ on these singing shows agree that dropping that part of the prize to lift the restrictions on what the artists can do once they have won the show is vital to breaking a terrible cycle,” they said.

“[The contract] is something that has blocked ‘winners’ from making a profit or owning their music for years. The recording contract has actually had a negative effect on the winners of many of our reality shows.”

Sixteen-year-old Beau is known as “a voice beyond his years.” (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the contestants on The Voice Australia?

After a star-studded few weeks, the top 48 were split into Team Guy, Team LeAnn, Team Adam, and Team Kate ahead of the battle rounds.



Where can I watch The Voice Australia?

You can watch The Voice on Channel Seven and 7Plus.