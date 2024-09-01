Will LeAnn Rimes be a one-season wonder on The Voice?

Despite the fact that this season of The Voice Australia has been a strong ratings hit – that may not be enough to persuade new coach, music superstar, LeAnn Rimes to commit to further work on the show.

“She could well be a ‘one and done’ coach,” a TV insider tells New Idea.



“So far, she has struggled to find her voice on the show, as her fellow coaches Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke and Adam Lambert banter with one another – and snap up the most talented contestants.”

LeAnn’s struggled to “find her voice on the show”, our source says. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite being a world-renowned talent, whose signature hit song ‘How Do I Live’ topped charts globally in 1997, our source says that some of the younger contestants on the show were initially “reluctant” to chose LeAnn, 42, as their coach “as they didn’t know who she was.”

With Guy Sebastian, who’s been a coach on The Voice since 2019 – forging an unofficial alliance with fellow Aussie Kate, who captivated the world with her spellbinding performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, many young competitors have preferred to work with our home-grown stars.

LeAnn likes to keep a low profile with husband Eddie Cibrian. (Credit: Media Mode)



“Adam has also proven to be popular too, because since he found fame on American Idol in 2009, he’s gone on to tour the world with Queen, so he’s an example of where success on a show like The Voice can lead to,” our source says.

Our insider adds that while LeAnn is “loving her time Down Under,” she’s not convinced that the show is the best fit for her.



While Channel Seven is yet to comment who will return as coaches in 2025, “only time will tell”, our source says, if LeAnn decides to come back.