The full list of nominees for the 65th TV Week Logie Awards has been revealed, including the prestigious Gold Logie, Silver Logie Awards, Best Awards, and a new namesake award.

In 2025, the TV Week Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 3rd at The Star Sydney, and be broadcast live and exclusively on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Comedian Sam Pang will host for the third year in a row, with voting now open until 7pm AEST Friday, August 1st, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter (new in 2025) which will close at 7:30pm AEST Sunday, August 3rd.

Voting for the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will also close on the night of the event at 10:30pm AEST.

In a press release announcing the full list of nominees, TV Week Editorial Director Amber Giles said it was “thrilling” to see the diverse range of Australian stories and talent being recognised at the prestigious awards event.

“It’s especially pleasing to see the breadth of original content on both free-to-air and streaming services. If you see a show or star on the list that you’ve watched and enjoyed, then don’t be shy – get voting!”

Who are the 2025 TV Week Logie Award nominees?

Meet your Gold Logie Nominees for 2025. (Credit: TV Week)

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network

Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lisa Millar, Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

Women are dominating nominations in 2025. (Credit: Supplied)

TV WEEK MOST POPULAR AWARDS

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Ricki-Lee, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network

Zan Rowe, Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Guy Montgomery, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC

Hailey Pinto, Home and Away, Seven Network

Jenny Tian, Taskmaster Australia, Network 10

Kate Miller-Heidke, The Voice, Seven Network

Kylah Day, Territory, Netflix

Sofia Levin, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

David Speers, Insiders, ABC

Michael Usher, 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Tara Brown, 60 Minutes, Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson, 9Network

Lynne is nominated for both a Gold AND a Silver Logie in 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIES

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Lloyd Griffith, Return To Paradise, ABC

Michael Dorman, Territory, Netflix

Robert Taylor, Territory, Netflix

Sam Corlett, Territory, Netflix

Sam Neill, The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

Tai Hara, Return To Paradise, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Anna Samson, Return To Paradise, ABC

Anna Torv, Territory, Netflix

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Aaron Chen, Fisk, ABC

Ben Miller, Austin, ABC

Clancy Brown, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

Luke Cook, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

Michael Theo, Austin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

The husband and wife duo behind Colin from Accounts (Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer) are both nominated for a Logie Award in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

Jenna Owen, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Leighton Meester, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

Sally Phillips, Austin, ABC

Vic Zerbst, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

Ashley Zukerman, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Darren Gilshenan, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

Glenn Butcher, Fisk, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Matt Nable, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Sam Delich, Territory, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

Aisha Dee, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Chloé Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Julia Zemiro, Fisk, ABC

Marg Downey, The Newsreader, ABC

Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Fake broke streaming records when it debuted on Paramount+ in late 2024. (Credit: Paramount+)

Best Awards

Best Drama Program

Bump, Stan

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Return To Paradise, ABC

Territory, Netflix

The Newsreader, ABC

The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Critical Incident, Stan

Fake, Paramount+

How To Make Gravy, BINGE / FOXTEL

Human Error, 9Network

Plum, ABC

Best Entertainment Program

ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Countdown 50 Years On, ABC

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

The Voice, Seven Network

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

As well as being nominated for a Logie, Sam Pang is also hosting the 2025 Logies! (Credit: Supplied)

Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Austin, ABC

Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

Fisk, ABC

Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ABC

Optics, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Sam Pang Tonight, Network 10

Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, ABC

Ratings juggernaut Married at First Sight Australia has been nominated once more for Best Structured Reality Program. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II, Network 10

LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

My Kitchen Rules, Seven Network

The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, Network 10

Married At First Sight, 9Network

Married At First Sight, 9Network Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC

Shark Tank Australia, Network 10

The Real Housewives of Sydney, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Do You Want To Live Forever?, 9Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Grand Designs Australia, ABC

Restoration Australia, ABC

Travel Guides, 9Network

Bluey has won the Logie for Best Children’s Program in 2022 and 2024, and was nominated in the category in 2023. (Credit: Bluey)

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Betrayal of Trust, Four Corners, ABC

Building Bad, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Courage & Science, A Current Affair, 9Network

Cyclone Alfred, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Melbourne Protests, Sunrise, Seven Network

Trump Assassination Attempt, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Big Miracles, 9Network

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, Seven Network

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian, ABC

The Assembly, ABC

Tsunami: 20 Years On, 9Network

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, 9Network

Best Sports Coverage

2024 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

2024 State of Origin, 9Network

2025 Australian Open Finals, 9Network

Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy, Kayo Sports / FOXTEL

CommBank Matildas V China PR, Network 10

The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network / Stan Sport

Best Children’s Program

Bluey, ABC

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Hard Quiz Kids, ABC

Little J & Big Cuz, NITV / ABC

Play School, ABC

Rock Island Mysteries, Network 10

Vote now for your favourite nominees to win at the 65th TV Week Logie Awards here.