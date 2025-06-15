  •  
Nominees for the 65th TV Week Logie Awards revealed

Did you favourites make the cut?
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
The full list of nominees for the 65th TV Week Logie Awards has been revealed, including the prestigious Gold Logie, Silver Logie Awards, Best Awards, and a new namesake award.

In 2025, the TV Week Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 3rd at The Star Sydney, and be broadcast live and exclusively on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Comedian Sam Pang will host for the third year in a row, with voting now open until 7pm AEST Friday, August 1st, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter (new in 2025) which will close at 7:30pm AEST Sunday, August 3rd.

Voting for the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will also close on the night of the event at 10:30pm AEST.

In a press release announcing the full list of nominees, TV Week Editorial Director Amber Giles said it was “thrilling” to see the diverse range of Australian stories and talent being recognised at the prestigious awards event.

“It’s especially pleasing to see the breadth of original content on both free-to-air and streaming services. If you see a show or star on the list that you’ve watched and enjoyed, then don’t be shy – get voting!”

Who are the 2025 TV Week Logie Award nominees?

tv week logie awards 2025 gold logie nominees
Meet your Gold Logie Nominees for 2025. (Credit: TV Week)

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

  • Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network
  • Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
  • Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
  • Lisa Millar, Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC
  • Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
  • Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
  • Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

bert newton logie nominees
Women are dominating nominations in 2025. (Credit: Supplied)
TV WEEK MOST POPULAR AWARDS

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

  • Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
  • Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
  • Ricki-Lee, Australian Idol, Seven Network
  • Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network
  • Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network
  • Zan Rowe, Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

  • Guy Montgomery, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC
  • Hailey Pinto, Home and Away, Seven Network
  • Jenny Tian, Taskmaster Australia, Network 10
  • Kate Miller-Heidke, The Voice, Seven Network
  • Kylah Day, Territory, Netflix
  • Sofia Levin, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

  • Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
  • David Speers, Insiders, ABC
  • Michael Usher, 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
  • Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
  • Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
  • Tara Brown, 60 Minutes, Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson, 9Network

lynne mcgranger
Lynne is nominated for both a Gold AND a Silver Logie in 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIES

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

  • Lloyd Griffith, Return To Paradise, ABC
  • Michael Dorman, Territory, Netflix
  • Robert Taylor, Territory, Netflix
  • Sam Corlett, Territory, Netflix
  • Sam Neill, The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Tai Hara, Return To Paradise, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

  • Alycia Debnam-Carey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Anna Samson, Return To Paradise, ABC
  • Anna Torv, Territory, Netflix
  • Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

  • Aaron Chen, Fisk, ABC
  • Ben Miller, Austin, ABC
  • Clancy Brown, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
  • Luke Cook, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
  • Michael Theo, Austin, ABC
  • Patrick Brammall, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

colin from accounts
The husband and wife duo behind Colin from Accounts (Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer) are both nominated for a Logie Award in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

  • Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Jenna Owen, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan
  • Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
  • Leighton Meester, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
  • Sally Phillips, Austin, ABC
  • Vic Zerbst, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

  • Ashley Zukerman, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Darren Gilshenan, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Glenn Butcher, Fisk, ABC
  • Mark Coles Smith, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Matt Nable, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Sam Delich, Territory, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

  • Aisha Dee, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Chloé Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
  • Julia Zemiro, Fisk, ABC
  • Marg Downey, The Newsreader, ABC
  • Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
  • Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

fake tv series
Fake broke streaming records when it debuted on Paramount+ in late 2024. (Credit: Paramount+)

Best Awards

Best Drama Program

  • Bump, Stan
  • Heartbreak High, Netflix
  • Return To Paradise, ABC
  • Territory, Netflix
  • The Newsreader, ABC
  • The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

  • Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
  • Critical Incident, Stan
  • Fake, Paramount+
  • How To Make Gravy, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Human Error, 9Network
  • Plum, ABC

Best Entertainment Program

  • ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
  • Australian Idol, Seven Network
  • Countdown 50 Years On, ABC
  • Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
  • The Voice, Seven Network
  • Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

sam pang tonight
As well as being nominated for a Logie, Sam Pang is also hosting the 2025 Logies! (Credit: Supplied)
Best Current Affairs Program

  • 60 Minutes, 9Network
  • 7.30, ABC
  • 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
  • A Current Affair, 9Network
  • Australian Story, ABC
  • Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

  • Austin, ABC
  • Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Fisk, ABC
  • Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
  • Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ABC
  • Optics, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

  • Gruen, ABC
  • Hard Quiz, ABC
  • Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
  • Sam Pang Tonight, Network 10
  • Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
  • The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, ABC

married at first sight experts 2025
Ratings juggernaut Married at First Sight Australia has been nominated once more for Best Structured Reality Program. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Best Competition Reality Program

  • Alone Australia, SBS
  • Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II, Network 10
  • LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
  • MasterChef Australia, Network 10
  • My Kitchen Rules, Seven Network
  • The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

  • Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
  • Gogglebox Australia, Network 10
    Married At First Sight, 9Network
  • Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC
  • Shark Tank Australia, Network 10
  • The Real Housewives of Sydney, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Lifestyle Program

  • Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
  • Do You Want To Live Forever?, 9Network
  • Gardening Australia, ABC
  • Grand Designs Australia, ABC
  • Restoration Australia, ABC
  • Travel Guides, 9Network

bluey
Bluey has won the Logie for Best Children’s Program in 2022 and 2024, and was nominated in the category in 2023. (Credit: Bluey)

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

  • Betrayal of Trust, Four Corners, ABC
  • Building Bad, 60 Minutes, 9Network
  • Courage & Science, A Current Affair, 9Network
  • Cyclone Alfred, 7NEWS, Seven Network
  • Melbourne Protests, Sunrise, Seven Network
  • Trump Assassination Attempt, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

  • Big Miracles, 9Network
  • Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, Seven Network
  • Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian, ABC
  • The Assembly, ABC
  • Tsunami: 20 Years On, 9Network
  • Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, 9Network

Best Sports Coverage

  • 2024 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
  • 2024 State of Origin, 9Network
  • 2025 Australian Open Finals, 9Network
  • Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy, Kayo Sports / FOXTEL
  • CommBank Matildas V China PR, Network 10
  • The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network / Stan Sport

Best Children’s Program

  • Bluey, ABC
  • Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
  • Hard Quiz Kids, ABC
  • Little J & Big Cuz, NITV / ABC
  • Play School, ABC
  • Rock Island Mysteries, Network 10

Vote now for your favourite nominees to win at the 65th TV Week Logie Awards here.
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

