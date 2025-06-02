Channel Seven has confirmed that comedian Sam Pang will host the 65th TV Week Logie Awards.

This will be the third year in a row the 51-year-old has stepped into the hotly coveted role, having previously hosted the event in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, the TV Week Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 3rd at The Star Sydney.

Sam Pang is no stranger to the TV Week Logie Awards, having won a Logie Award of his own alongside Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee for ‘Most Outstanding Entertainment Program’ for ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’ in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

In an exclusive statement to our sister publication TV Week, Sam said he was thrilled to be asked back once more.

“I am very excited to return for another Logies and would like to thank Seven for asking me back,” he said.

“It’s been an honour to host the last two years, and I’m looking forward to again celebrating the talented people and amazing shows that combine to make the Australian television industry something everyone can be proud of.”

Sam Pang was well received in 2023 and 2024 as host of the prestigious awards night. (Credit: Getty)

For those wanting to watch all the action of the 65th TV Week Logie Awards from the comforts of home, the event will air live and exclusively on Seven and 7plus.

Nominations will officially open on Monday, June 16. From then, fans will have just over six weeks to vote for their favourite stars and shows to win.

In 2024, it was The Chase Australia and The Morning Show host Larry Emdur who took home the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Presenter on Australian Television, having also taken home the Logie Award for Most Popular Presenter (also known as Bert Newton Award) on the same night.