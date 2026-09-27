Looking for a wife: The truth about Tom Cruise’s lonely life

NEED TO KNOW The Hollywood A-lister, who has been divorced three times, is reportedly upset and feeling lonely by his rocky love life.

Aside from his relationship with actress Ana de Armas in 2025, he has had no serious prospects in recent years.

He also remains estranged from his 20-year-old daughter, Suri Noelle (formerly Suri Cruise), who legally dropped her father’s last name earlier this year.

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At 64, Tom Cruise can still hold his own as an action star, but there’s one major area of his life where he continues to fall short: finding lasting love.

With three divorces behind him and no serious soulmate prospects in recent years, an insider reveals the reality of his loneliness is starting to dawn on Tom. Watching his third ex-wife, Katie Holmes, parade her new-found happiness with Jason Bard Yarmosky isn’t helping his feelings of self-pity, either.

The look of love! Tom’s ex-wife Katie Holmes and her new beau, Jason Bard Yarmosky attended the US Open earlier this month in New York City.(Credit: Getty)

Ex-wife’s in love

“Tom doesn’t begrudge her finding someone who makes her happy, but that doesn’t change the fact that she was truly the last time he was in love, so of course it highlights his loneliness,” an insider tells New Idea of their 2012 split.

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“It’s no secret he would really love to fall in love again and find someone to grow old with. But he’s nearing his mid-sixties and there’s a real concern that it just won’t happen for him.”

It hasn’t been through lack of trying, either. After being linked to Hayley Atwell, Elsina Khayrova and even Shakira in recent years, Tom’s fleeting romance with Ana de Armas in 2025 was the closest he’s come to a “substantial” relationship.

“Ana was someone he had very high hopes for, but that fizzled pretty quickly and she wasted no time moving on, which certainly didn’t help his ego,” the insider says of the nine-month fling.

Tom is still estranged from his daughter, Suri, now 20, who recently dropped his surname. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Suri’s still a stranger

Another source of Tom’s loneliness is his ongoing estrangement from daughter Suri. During his recent cover interview with GQ, he reportedly demanded any questions about Suri, 20, be “off limits”, and apparently her recent decision to officially drop his famous last name has thrown him.

“Tom hates people thinking badly of him, so this absentee dad narrative really hits hard,” our source adds.

“At the same time there’s definitely a sense of acute underlying sadness – especially as he gets older – that he has a daughter who’s all grown-up, the spitting image of him physically, yet he knows little about her on a personal level.”

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Will Taylor play matchmaker?

As for his dire love life, his abs-baring GQ cover could be just the start of Tom putting himself out there in a bid to find a partner. After he was spotted sitting in a Kansas City football stadium with Taylor Swift, an insider spills that the prospect of the singer possibly playing matchmaker slipped into their conversation.

Not only does Taylor, 36, have a very wide network of famous friends from all areas of the business, she’s in newlywed bliss with Travis Kelce and eager to spread the love!

Calling all suitors! Tom’s put himself out there on the cover of GQ. (Credit: GQ)

“She told Tom she’s going to find him the right girl, and she really means it,” the source says.

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“She’s so in love, she wants everyone to feel as happy as she does, so she will be devoting herself to this. Tom is in great hands.”