Guy Sebastian leaves The Voice after six years as a coach

Guy Sebastian has shared the heartbreaking news that he has decided to leave The Voice.

Advertisement

The beloved Australian singer and The Voice coach took to Instagram with a heartfelt statement and the reason behind his shock exit.

“Hey beautiful peeps!! Firstly congrats to Reuben De Melo on his win on @thevoiceau this year, SO deserved!” he began.



“I have made the decision to take a break from the best red chair on the planet. It’s been six amazing years as a coach & it’s honestly been the best gig ever! I have nothing but good things to say about the show itself, & sharing the panel with such amazing coaches has been a pleasure.”

Fans are devastated over Guy Sebastian’s decision to leave The Voice. (Credit: Instagram)

Guy Sebastian first joined The Voice in 2019 alongside Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem. He has worked with various big names during his time on the show.

Advertisement

“It’s been a privilege to guide the next wave of Aussie talent alongside the wonderful teams & crew at @channel7 & @itvstudiosaus,” he continued.

“The best thing about the show is how positive it is & how much care and passion goes into making it a safe place for artists.

“For me right now, it’s time to focus more on my core, which is writing and performing new music. I am busy planning shows in Australia & worldwide & I am really looking forward to getting out and connecting with you all there.”

In his final season, he coached alongside LeAnn Rimes, Kate Miller-Heidke and Adam Lambert. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Guy then continued to discuss his future plans as an artist…

“For too long now, I have been reading comments from you asking when I will be visiting your town/country & it’s high time I come and visit!” he said.

“I’ve worked on this upcoming album for four years & I’ve poured everything I have into it, so I need to pay respect to that effort & the art I’ve created.

“Whoever has the audacity to take my chair, don’t get too comfortable… I will wrestle for it back with zero dignity when I’m ready to return.



“Thank you everyone, it’s been a blast & let’s keep supporting fresh Aussie talent – it’s some of the best in the world! ✌🏾”



Though fans are devastated to see Guy Sebastian leave The Voice, we are all very excited to see what he accomplishes in his new chapter.

Advertisement