After weeks of fierce competition and heartbreaking eliminations, the winner of The Voice Australia 2024 has officially been crowned.

This season has seen many incredible singers pour their hearts into their performances, however, each judge has been able to take only one contestant with them to the Grand Finale.

Performing for one final time on The Voice Australia stage for 2024 were Annie Jones on Team Adam, Jaedyn Randall on Team Kate, Reuben De Melo on Team LeAnn, and SKYE on Team Guy.



SKYE moved the audience with a beautiful cover of Iris by Good Goo Dolls, Annie showed just what she could do with her performance of Youngblood by 5 Seconds Of Summer, Reuben performed House Of The Rising Sun by The Animals and Jaedyn sang Snow Angel by Renee Rapp.

Whilst each artist sang beautifully on-stage and provided the performance of a lifetime, only one could walk away a winner…



In the end, Reuben received the most votes and was crowned the official winner of The Voice Australia 2024, taking home $100,000 in prize money.



“I can’t stop smiling. You just gave it your all. That was just insane,” LeAnn Rimes said.



“You’re incredible, and your life has changed.”

Prior to the Grand Finale, fans had shared who they thought would win the competition, and as it turns out, it seems they knew Reuben would win even then!

At the time, Reuben appeared to be the public’s favourite, and many shared they would be voting for the 31-year-old singer from Western Australia.