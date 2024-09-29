Everyone who has left The Voice Australia 2024

The Voice is back – and competition is fierce. 80 aspiring singers have taken to the stage for blind auditions, but only the best of the best make it through each round.
Come the semi-final, the top eight artists will give their all to secure a spot in the grand final.
Then, the last four will “highlight their incredible talent with a solo performance before joining their coaches in mesmerising duets”.
Finally, it’s up to Australia to decide which of the finalists will join the long list of Voice winners.
Some have sadly already seen their Voice dream come to an end. Here is everyone who has left so far.
Who has left The Voice Australia 2024?
01
Kaitlyn Martin – Team Adam
Sang drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo with Siena.
02
Eden Borrie – Team Guy
Sang Yesterday by The Beatles with SKYE.
03
MJ Doherty – Team Kate
Sang You’ll never walk alone by Oscar Hammerstein II & Richard Rodgers with Matthew Heame.
04
Teza McKenna – Team Adam
Sang Zombie by The Cranberries with Cody Gunton.
05
Hannah Sands – Team Guy
Sang I Try by Macy Gray with Priscilla.
06
Jenna Hudson – Team Kate
Sang The Only Exception by Paramore with Yorke.
07
Natalie Colavito – Team LeAnn
Sang Take Me to Church by Hozier with Amber Sindoni.
08
Aaron Hayward – Team Adam
Sang River by Bishop Briggs with Annie Jones.
09
Kyle Wilson – Team Guy
Sang Stick Season by Noah Kahan with Beau Shearer.
10
Annaleese Fuda – Team LeAnn
Sang Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo with Cookie Robinson.
11
Mol Turner – Team Kate
Sang Bring Me To Life by Evanescence with Jaedyn Randell.
12
Liz Player – Team Kate
Sang Pure Imagination by Gene Wilder with Jaymee Lancaster.
13
Paea Havili – Team Guy
Sang I’m Outta Love by Anastacia with Shannen.
14
Larissa Kovalchuk – Team LeAnn
Sang Hallelujah by Leonardo Cohen (Jeff Buckley version) with Reuben De Melo.
15
Tia Barnes – Team Kate
Sang Fields of Gold by Sting with Elias Lanyon.
16
Queency – Team Adam
Sang Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin with Chloe Kay.
17
Tom Leeming – Team Adam
Sang Bennie and the Jets by Elton John with Lana Sayah.
18
Ruby Lafferty – Team Adam
Sang Yes, And? by Ariana Grande with Stephanie Milostic.
19
Falon Moore – Team Kate
Sang True Colours by Cindy Lauper with Nethra Raman.
20
Arthur Hull – Team Guy
Sang You Broke Me First by Tate McRae with James Vass.