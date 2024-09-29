Everyone who has left The Voice Australia 2024

The Voice is back – and competition is fierce. 80 aspiring singers have taken to the stage for blind auditions, but only the best of the best make it through each round.

Come the semi-final, the top eight artists will give their all to secure a spot in the grand final.

Then, the last four will “highlight their incredible talent with a solo performance before joining their coaches in mesmerising duets”.

Finally, it’s up to Australia to decide which of the finalists will join the long list of Voice winners.

Some have sadly already seen their Voice dream come to an end. Here is everyone who has left so far.

Who has left The Voice Australia 2024?

(Credit: Channel Seven) 01 Kaitlyn Martin – Team Adam Sang drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo with Siena.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 02 Eden Borrie – Team Guy Sang Yesterday by The Beatles with SKYE.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 03 MJ Doherty – Team Kate Sang You’ll never walk alone by Oscar Hammerstein II & Richard Rodgers with Matthew Heame.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 04 Teza McKenna – Team Adam Sang Zombie by The Cranberries with Cody Gunton.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 05 Hannah Sands – Team Guy Sang I Try by Macy Gray with Priscilla.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 06 Jenna Hudson – Team Kate Sang The Only Exception by Paramore with Yorke.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 07 Natalie Colavito – Team LeAnn Sang Take Me to Church by Hozier with Amber Sindoni.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 08 Aaron Hayward – Team Adam Sang River by Bishop Briggs with Annie Jones.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 09 Kyle Wilson – Team Guy Sang Stick Season by Noah Kahan with Beau Shearer.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 10 Annaleese Fuda – Team LeAnn Sang Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo with Cookie Robinson.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 11 Mol Turner – Team Kate Sang Bring Me To Life by Evanescence with Jaedyn Randell.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 12 Liz Player – Team Kate Sang Pure Imagination by Gene Wilder with Jaymee Lancaster.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 13 Paea Havili – Team Guy Sang I’m Outta Love by Anastacia with Shannen.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 14 Larissa Kovalchuk – Team LeAnn Sang Hallelujah by Leonardo Cohen (Jeff Buckley version) with Reuben De Melo.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 15 Tia Barnes – Team Kate Sang Fields of Gold by Sting with Elias Lanyon.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 16 Queency – Team Adam Sang Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin with Chloe Kay.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 17 Tom Leeming – Team Adam Sang Bennie and the Jets by Elton John with Lana Sayah.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 18 Ruby Lafferty – Team Adam Sang Yes, And? by Ariana Grande with Stephanie Milostic.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 19 Falon Moore – Team Kate Sang True Colours by Cindy Lauper with Nethra Raman.