  •  
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Everyone who has left The Voice Australia 2024

Competition has been fierce this year.
Profile picture of New Idea team
Loading the player...

The Voice is back – and competition is fierce. 80 aspiring singers have taken to the stage for blind auditions, but only the best of the best make it through each round.

Come the semi-final, the top eight artists will give their all to secure a spot in the grand final.

Then, the last four will “highlight their incredible talent with a solo performance before joining their coaches in mesmerising duets”.

Finally, it’s up to Australia to decide which of the finalists will join the long list of Voice winners.

Some have sadly already seen their Voice dream come to an end. Here is everyone who has left so far.

Who has left The Voice Australia 2024?

the voice 2024 contestants kaitlyn martin
(Credit: Channel Seven)

01

Kaitlyn Martin – Team Adam

Sang drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo with Siena.

the voice 2024 contestants eden
(Credit: Channel Seven)

02

Eden Borrie – Team Guy

Sang Yesterday by The Beatles with SKYE.

the voice 2024 contestants mj doherty
(Credit: Channel Seven)

03

MJ Doherty – Team Kate

Sang You’ll never walk alone by Oscar Hammerstein II & Richard Rodgers with Matthew Heame.

teza meckenna the voice
(Credit: Channel Seven)

04

Teza McKenna – Team Adam

Sang Zombie by The Cranberries with Cody Gunton.

the voice 2024 contestants hanna sands
(Credit: Channel Seven)

05

Hannah Sands – Team Guy

Sang  I Try by Macy Gray with Priscilla.

the voice yorke and jenna
(Credit: Channel Seven)

06

Jenna Hudson – Team Kate

Sang  The Only Exception by Paramore with Yorke.

the voice 2024 contestants natalie colavito
(Credit: Channel Seven)

07

Natalie Colavito – Team LeAnn

Sang Take Me to Church by Hozier with Amber Sindoni.

the voice 2024 contestants aaron hayward
(Credit: Channel Seven)

08

Aaron Hayward – Team Adam

Sang River by Bishop Briggs with Annie Jones.

kyle wilson the voice 2024
(Credit: Channel Seven)

09

Kyle Wilson – Team Guy

Sang Stick Season by Noah Kahan with Beau Shearer.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

10

Annaleese Fuda – Team LeAnn

Sang Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo with Cookie Robinson.

the voice 2024 contestants mol turner
(Credit: Channel Seven)

11

Mol Turner – Team Kate

Sang Bring Me To Life by Evanescence with Jaedyn Randell.

the voice 2024 contestants liz player
(Credit: Channel Seven)

12

Liz Player – Team Kate

Sang Pure Imagination by Gene Wilder with Jaymee Lancaster.

the voice 2024 contestants paea havili
(Credit: Channel Seven)

13

Paea Havili – Team Guy

Sang I’m Outta Love by Anastacia with Shannen.

the voice 2024 contestants Larissa Kovalchuk
(Credit: Channel Seven)

14

 Larissa Kovalchuk – Team LeAnn

Sang Hallelujah by Leonardo Cohen (Jeff Buckley version) with Reuben De Melo.

the voice 2024 tia barnes
(Credit: Channel Seven)

15

 Tia Barnes – Team Kate

Sang Fields of Gold by Sting with Elias Lanyon.

the voice 2024 contestants queency
(Credit: Channel Seven)

16

 Queency – Team Adam

Sang Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin with Chloe Kay.

the voice 2024 contestants tom leeming
(Credit: Channel Seven)

17

 Tom Leeming – Team Adam

Sang Bennie and the Jets by Elton John with Lana Sayah.

Ruby Lafferty the voice
(Credit: Channel Seven)

18

 Ruby Lafferty – Team Adam

Sang Yes, And? by Ariana Grande with Stephanie Milostic.

the voice 2024 contestants falon moore
(Credit: Channel Seven)

19

 Falon Moore – Team Kate

Sang True Colours by Cindy Lauper with Nethra Raman.

the voice 2024 contestants arthur hull
(Credit: Channel Seven)

20

 Arthur Hull – Team Guy

Sang You Broke Me First by Tate McRae with James Vass.

Profile picture of New Idea team
New Idea team

Related stories