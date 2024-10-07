Over the past few weeks, we have seen The Voice Australia 2024 contestants work their way through blind auditions, callbacks, battle rounds and knockouts, doing everything in their power to become a finalist.

This season has showcased incredible talent, however, the judges have now begun to cut down their teams and push through some of the top Aussie talent into the semi-finals.

At this stage, the contestants are completing the most challenging phase of the competition… The Knockouts.



Four artists have already managed to show the judges what they’re made of and progressed to the finals. As amazing as this is for the finalists, many contestants have sang their final song and said their goodbyes, leaving many fans heartbroken.

Who are The Voice Australia 2024 finalists?

01 Annie Jones – Team Adam 16-year-old Annie Jones performed with Chloe Kay and Lana Sayah, impressing with a cover of River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner. Annie was then pushed through to the showdown where she sang Mamma Knows Best by Jessie J against Arthur Hull and Siena Fodera. She was then chosen for the semi-finals.

02 Siena Fodera – Team Adam Siena Fodera performed with Stephanie Milostic, with a cover of In Your Eyes by Kylie Minogue, moving her to the next stage of The Knockouts. Siena was pushed through to the semi-finals after her performance of A Song For You by Donny Hathaway against Annie and Arthur.

03 Jaedyn Randall – Team Kate Jaedyn Randall performed with Elias Lanyon, with a cover of Titanium by Sia, taking her to the next stage. Jaedyn was then pushed through to the semi-finals after a moving performance of Mirror by Madison Ryann Ward against Tom Leeming and Jaymee Lancaster.