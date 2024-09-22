Following a moving performance of The Only Exception by Paramore on The Voice, contestants Yorke and Jenna got engaged on live TV.



TikTok sensation and social media queen Jenna With The Pink and her long-term partner Yorke Heath became the first ever competing couple to verse each other during a battle round on The Voice.

After Jenna sadly lost against Yorke following their performance, Yorke brought Jenna off the stage and made a heartwarming speech.

Jenna and Yorke got engaged after six years! (Credit: Cinematic Events/David Vincent Rocca.)

“I know we’ve just had a big battle and we were sort of competing, but I think we found that through that, we can work really well as a team,” he said, proceeding to get down on one knee.

He then said, “Baby I want to be on your team forever, I love you so much,” and asked her to marry him.

Making Yorke *literally* jump with Joy, Jenna said yes and the lovebirds embraced each other following their excitement.

Jenna’s engagement ring. (Credit: Cinematic Events/David Vincent Rocca.)

Yorke selected a timeless yellow gold solitaire engagement ring featuring a natural round brilliant cut diamond, crafted by Adelaide jeweller Gerard McCabe.



“I was so surprised when he asked me on stage, I had absolutely no idea what he was about to do. I felt a little awkward, as I remember thinking it was the Judge’s turn to talk, not ours!” Jenna told McCabe.



“It all became official when I saw all the judges running on stage, I saw LeAnn and Kate hugging Jenna and I was thrilled when Guy Sebastian came up to us and offered to sing at our wedding!” Yorke added.

Jenna and Yorke in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Jenna and Yorke have been together for six years and Jenna even openly joked following her blind auditions that she was “getting impatient.”

The two have been very supportive of each other’s careers and constantly support each other on their social media accounts!