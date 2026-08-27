Tim Davies announces shock Today departure after seven years

Tim Davies has announced he is leaving Today in the latest shake-up to hit the breakfast TV program.

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The weather presenter, 42, has confirmed that his last day on air will be September 18 in a lengthy Instagram post.

“After more than seven years and close to 900 flights, Friday 18 September will be my last morning on @thetodayshow,” he announced.

“I’ve had the time of my life! Covering all corners of this country and destinations across the globe, I’ve taken audiences along on adventures from Parramatta to Paris, Bali and Budapest to Broken Hill, Dandenong to Disneyland and Washington to the Whitsundays… just to name a few.

Tim Davies is leaving Today after seven years. (Credit: Getty)

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“To the loyal audience, small business operators, organisations, communities, clubs, schools and individuals who have welcomed me like family… to the crowds (young and old) who have excitedly rolled out of bed to join me in the early hours to greet Australia with a hearty “good morning” – thank you.

“Moving on from this gig was never going to be easy, but I’m doing it on a high and on my terms.

“I’m excited for new adventures – but first, a break. One where my much loved camera crew is not following me around!

“Still a few weeks to go, so keep waking up with us.”

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There is considerable uncertainty about the show’s line-up after Karl Stefanovic’s abrupt exit and Sarah Abo’s departure for maternity leave.

Just two weeks ago, Sarah caught up with Tim and their Today co-stars, Jayne Azzopardi and Danika Mason, for breakfast with her newborn baby Sonny.

Now, speculation is rife about whether Tim was giving a clue to his beloved colleagues on his upcoming exit from the Channel Nine show.

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While Tim has been on Today for seven years, he has worked with Nine for 12 years; however, he has not said he is completely leaving the broadcaster, just the flagship breakfast show.

He started as a producer and reporter for Nine News, before working his way up the ranks, and speaking to New Idea on his 10th anniversary with the broadcaster, said he was excited for his next 10-year broadcast.

Tim recently caught up with Sarah Abo, Danika Mason and Jayne Azzopardi. (Credit: Instagram)

“I never thought that one day I would be the one in front of the camera,” he told us at the time.

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“It’s surreal to have made the jump from radio to TV, and I love it. I only wish my grandma was still around to tune in.

“She used to watch the show every morning, and she passed just as I joined Weekend Today. She never really got to see me on that show, and I think it would have been really special.”

While he loves his job and is known as the “yes” man at Nine for seizing every opportunity, he admitted it does come with some challenges.

“Being able to go anywhere anytime and no routine,” he said of the biggest challenge of his job.

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“I know that sounds like a dream for some people, but when you do it day after day after day, there are times when you just want to be with family or loved ones for special occasions, and sometimes you’ve got to be away.”

It remains to be seen if Tim will continue his long run with Nine, but his Today chapter has officially closed.

Fears are circulating about Today’s future amid the hosting shake-ups. (Credit: Getty)

Who else has left Today?

Tim’s exit comes amid quite a period of change for the breakfast TV show, following Karl Stefanovic’s abrupt departure.

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Rumours are still swirling about who could replace Karl, with Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton tipped for a return.

New Idea hears that Michael “Wippa” Wipfli has also become a favourite to take over from Karl.

Wippa recently stepped in alongside Samantha Armytage to host the show over the Christmas break, so he would no doubt be a shoo-in for the TV gig.

“Wippa’s name keeps coming up,” our source recently shared. “He’s got warmth, he’s quick on his feet, and people think he’d bring personality back to breakfast television.”

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Sam is currently stepping in for Sarah Abo during her maternity leave, with speculation rife that she could reunite with Wippa for the full-time gig.

Karl Stefanovic was sacked from Today and Sarah Abo is on maternity leave. (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah’s future on Today is unknown. Her contract is due to expire while she is on maternity leave, and she has not confirmed whether she will sign a new deal after Karl’s exit.

Nine’s Michael Atkinson has also been put forward as a replacement, while Robert Irwin’s name was even thrown into the ring.

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However, the wildlife warrior’s major new contract with Channel 10, which will see him host the Australian Ninja Warrior reboot, has put that to bed.

Sunrise co-host Matt Shirvington would also be considered a dream signing, and, with Tim’s departure now to consider, it’s clear Today will have their hands full.

Click here to read more about the frontrunners.

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