Is Carrie Bickmore joining Home and Away?! Major role teased amid acting hopes

NEED TO KNOW Carrie Bickmore has revealed she’s keen to try acting, sparking talk that Home and Away casting agents are “determined” to land her.

has revealed she’s keen to try acting, sparking talk that are “determined” to land her. Home and Away has a track record of stunt-casting non-actors , from Samantha Jade to Sam Frost , making Carrie a tempting fit.

, from to , making Carrie a tempting fit. Insiders suggest a short guest stint – rather than a long-term role – could work around Carrie’s Melbourne-based life and radio commitments.

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Amid reports of in-fighting among the Home and Away cast, Carrie Bickmore could be about to make even more waves in Summer Bay.

The radio host, 45, recently admitted she’s eager to try her hand at acting, dropping the career confession while appearing on Portrait Artist of the Year.

Now, New Idea can reveal that casting agents are “determined” to get Carrie on the long-running Channel Seven show – by whatever means possible!

“As soon as casting agents heard Carrie was serious about acting, the wheels started turning,” our insider explains.

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On Portrait Artist of the Year, Carrie also regaled a fun story about a failed audition, when she had to play Nicolas Cage’s love interest in a movie that he was filming in Melbourne.

While Carrie didn’t specify which film, it’s believed to be 2009’s Knowing, in which Nicolas starred opposite Rose Byrne, Ben Mendelsohn, Liam Hemsworth and even Play School‘s Benita Collings!

New hair, new career?! Carrie is ready to take on a new challenge. (Credit: Instagram)

Who would Carrie play on Home and Away?

Home and Away would certainly be the ideal training ground for Carrie, 45.

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The show has a history of casting celebrities who don’t have much acting experience, including singers Samantha Jade and the late Johnny Ruffo, and The Bachelorette reality star Sam Frost.

“They love a high-profile stunt casting,” adds the source.

Given Home and Away shoots in Palm Beach outside of Sydney and Carrie lives in Melbourne, the source says doing something long-term “might prove tricky” when factoring in Carrie’s kids, their school commitments and her Hit Network radio schedule.

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“But something short, sharp, and creatively fulfilling – like dropping in for a guest stint – could be the absolute dream for her. And it would be a ratings drawcard!” our source adds.

“Or, they might look to create a storyline that has some of the characters going down to Melbourne and she crops up there. The possibilities are endless really.”

Johnny Ruffo, Sam Frost and Samantha Jade all cut their acting teeth on Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Shedding her inner fear

After her successful TV and radio career, winning a Gold Logie and being named the 2026 Victorian of the Year, Carrie has reached a point where she is ready to throw caution to the wind, says the source, and embrace an entirely new chapter.

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“Seeing all the massive shake-ups across the Aussie entertainment industry lately has completely lit a fire under her,” says the insider.

“Carrie has realised life is too short not to take a few risks. She was even confiding in pals recently about how she’s finally shedding that inner fear.

“She’s no longer scared of chasing what she truly wants to do instead of playing it safe.”

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