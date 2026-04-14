Carrie Bickmore is having an intervention – but it’s not what you think

Carrie Bickmore is set to face the music at an intervention, but it’s not what you might expect!

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The radio star, 45, will be leading the star-studded cast of a brand-new primetime comedy series, Glenn & Mick’s Celebrity Intervention.

The Channel Seven show will see a well-known celebrity summoned to “face the music” as they are playfully grilled by loved ones and surprise guests about their “issues”.

And Carrie will be the first celebrity to take on the grilling as she will join hosts Glenn Robbins and Mick Molloy on Monday, April 20, for the season premiere.

Carrie Bickmore will be leading the cast of a brand new celebrity intervention series. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Flipping the concept of a serious intervention on its head, Carrie will be facing an intervention that “no celebrity asked for, but one every viewer will want to witness”.

Glenn and Mick will confront a string of well-known Australian and global celebrities in a mock-serious intervention, coming armed with a rich archive of clips, photos, and stories.

The cheeky concept will delve deeper than ever into all the quirks that make the celebrities the people their fans love, and it looks set to be quite the entertaining ride!

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Every week, a new celebrity will enter the limelight for their “life secrets” to be exposed in front of a live audience as part of the interventions.

Tommy Little, Sam Pang, Dr Chris Brown, Dave Hughes, and Guy Sebastian will all feature on the series, and it looks set to be unlike anything viewers have ever seen before.

Mick Molloy and Glenn Robbins will be hosting the comedy series. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I didn’t know this is what an intervention would feel like,” Carrie quipped in a trailer ahead of her debut on the show.

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The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, with Mick Molloy, Richard Molloy, and Greg Sitch serving as executive producers.

With the first episode airing on Monday, April 20, at 7.30pm, viewers can tune in to Channel Seven at the same time every week to see all the interventions.