EXCLUSIVE: Lee Elliott reveals “major regret” over Carrie Bickmore romance

Lee Elliott has been left with one major regret after his failed romance with Carrie Bickmore.

Following the breakdown of his marriage to Georgia Love, friends say The Bachelorette star grew closer to The Project host after they connected socially, before the spark quickly fizzled out.

While Lee might be putting on a brave face publicly, insiders say that he is quietly reflecting on his failed romance with radio star Carrie, 45.

A source close to the former flames claimed that their romance went downhill after details of their relationship started to emerge publicly.

“Lee really stuffed up his Carrie Bickmore romance by kissing and telling,” the source tells New Idea.

Lee Elliott has one major regret over his romance with Carrie Bickmore, sources claim. (Credit: Instagram)

Carrie is well-known for keeping her personal life private, with speculation about their relationship quickly changing things.

“Carrie made it clear early that if anything was going to progress, it needed to stay discreet,” says the insider. “She didn’t want whispers, speculation, or people talking out of school.”

“She hates the circus,” our source adds. “Once attention started building rather than settling down, she stepped back.”

Those close to Lee say he later worried that his relaxed comments and conversations amongst friends may have unintentionally fuelled talk around the situation.

“There’s a sense he wishes he’d kept things closer to his chest,” a friend admits. “Not because anything dramatic happened but because he feels like he might have blown it.”

Sources say the pair’s connection began casually after spending time with mutual friends at Carrie’s pool party and evolved into what one insider describes as “a low-key fling rather than a defined relationship”.

Carrie was first linked to Lee in July before things fizzled out by September. (Credit: Getty)

“Lee genuinely liked Carrie,” a friend reveals. “He’d just come out of something huge and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but he definitely thinks about how it all unfolded.”

Insiders say his failed romance with Carrie has stayed with him, as he tries to move forward.

“He’d never label it a relationship,” the source stresses. “But in his mind it’s ‘the one that could’ve been’. There’s definitely a bit of regret there.”

Meanwhile, friends say Carrie maintains enormous affection for Lee but ultimately prioritised her privacy and protecting her family life.

“There’s no bad blood,” the insider adds. “Just different stages of life and different comfort levels with attention.”

Lee announced his split from his wife, Georgia Love, in February 2025 after months of speculation. (Credit: Getty)

Lee and Carrie were first linked in July, but things had fizzled out between them by September.

Sources claimed that things were never serious between the couple, with their fling remaining in its “early stages”.

While Lee split from his ex-wife, Georgia, in February 2025, Carrie announced her separation from her husband, Chris Walker, in early 2023.

