As The Voice Australia 2024 Grand Fianle looms, there is one question on fans’ minds: Who will win?

This season has seen many incredible artists shed their blood, sweat and tears into their music, however, only four contestants could make it to the grand final and only one can walk away a winner.

In 2023, Tarryn Stokes received the most votes and was crowned the official winner, taking home $100,00 in prize money as well as a contract with Universal Music.



Fans are on the edge of their seat as they wait to see who will be crowned this year’s winner of the hit reality television singing competition.

Fans are not shy to share how much they love Reuben! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who will win The Voice Australia 2024?

The Voice grand finalists include Annie Jones, Jaedyn Randall, Reuben De Melo, and SKYE – each artist has earned their place and is willing to do all they can to come out on top.



Fans have been very vocal about who they think will win this season, and from what they have been saying, it seems Reuben is the public’s favourite.



Commenting on The Voice Australia’s Instagram past, an overwhelming about of fans have shared who they will be voting for.



“They are all incredible but Rueben is out of this world,” one wrote.



“Reuben is the best by a mileeeeee,” another commented.



One said, “Reuben for the win without a doubt.”

Annie, 16, is the youngest Grand Finalist in Voice history. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Reuben appears to have the voting majority, many are still revealing their love for the other contestants.



“You have our vote JAEDYN,” one commenter said.



Another fan wrote, “ANNIE for the WIN!!”

“Go Skye,” one penned.

In a poll of New Idea readers, 49 per cent of voters said they think Reuben will win. Following behind was Jaedyn with 22 per cent, SKYE will 19 per cent and Annie with 11 per cent.

Only time will tell…

The Voice Australia Grand Finale airs at 7pm on Sunday, October 27, on Channel Seven and 7Plus.