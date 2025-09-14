“Is it cheating?” Ronan Keating shocks everyone with this stunt on The Voice Australia

Ronan Keating left everyone gobsmacked during the second round of the battles on The Voice Australia, after he said he made a mistake.

During the battles on September 14, the coach kept Cle Morgan and sent 21-year-old Hunter Black packing.

Throughout this part of the competition, all four coaches have one save they can use to steal a singer from another team or use to keep one of their own.

As the night went on, Ronan held onto his save.

When faced with the final battle of the night for Richard’s team, he did not want to use it.

As Sonia continued to host the show, the former Boy Zone member unexpectedly interrupted.

“I’m sorry, guys, I’m really struggling,” Ronan began. “There is an artist that I cannot get out of my head… just give me a sec.

“I just need to sort something out, just give me a minute,” he begged, as he got out of his chair and walked away, confusing the coaches. “Please.”

“I want to find somebody.”

Ronan initially sent Hunter home. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What did Ronan Keating do on The Voice Australia 2025?

His sudden exit left the coaches stunned.

“Do you know what’s going on?” Richard asked, puzzled.

“What’s he playing at here?” Kate questioned.

After their intense battle, Ronan had second thoughts about eliminating Hunter. (Credit: Channel Seven)

We are then taken backstage, where Ronan is asking a producer about Hunter.

The pair reunite and then return, shocking everyone.

“I’ve thrown everything out of whack here, my fault, and I’m in big trouble with everybody, including the coaches,” Ronan pleaded with Hunter.

“Look, we’ve got 10 seconds to make decisions… the pressure, you put your team together, you want to have the right team, and then you’re looking at saves and great people go home, but that’s the game and that’s how it works.”

The coaches asked if Ronan Keating was cheating on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Did Ronan Keating cheat on The Voice Australia 2025?

The coach then pressed his save button to the delight of fans.

“I made a big mistake. I can’t let him go home,” he said.

When Sonia jokingly asked if it was a “retrospective save”, Ronan quipped: “Yeah, it’s allowed, it’s in the small details, in the small print. I can do it.”

While Richard joked and questioned if it was legal, Kate understood Ronan’s logic, but wondered if he had cheated.

Sonia pointed out that it was allowed, and Ronan said he was officially back on the team.

Will this inspire the other coaches to be sneaky? We will have to wait and find out!

