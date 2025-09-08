EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman to make guest appearance on The Voice

Now that the Blind Auditions on The Voice are over, the real competition can begin. And it looks like one coach could have an ace to play when it comes to winning.

As Richard Marx exclusively reveals to New Idea, his Hollywood megastar pal Hugh Jackman could make a surprise appearance as his celebrity mentor!

“He’s one of my closest friends,” Richard tells us.

“I mean, he’s like a brother. So yeah, any opportunity for Hugh to be a part of anything I’m doing, especially on a show like The Voice, would be very welcome.”

Coach Richard Marx is hoping to bring a very famous pal on to The Voice! (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Richard met Hugh

Hugh, 56, and Richard, 61, have been friends for more than two decades.

They first collaborated in 2004 when Hugh was planning a jazz-style album, but the project didn’t get off the ground due to scheduling conflicts.

Richard and Hugh love to perform together. (Credit: Instagram)

Busy schedules

At the time, Richard told the World Entertainment News Network he loves working with Hugh, but “the only problem is that between his Broadway show schedule and my schedule, we’re just having a hard time finding time to get in the studio.”

Hugh and Richard go waaaay back. (Credit: Instagram)

Hugh the mentor

The pair finally made their on-stage debut together in May 2011 at the opening night of Hugh Jackman in Performance in San Francisco.

They sang a duet of Richard’s smash hit ‘Right Here Waiting’. Ever since, the pals have sought any opportunity to work together or catch up.

So will their next collaboration be on The Voice? Over the years, stars including Marcia Hines, Niall Horan, and The Veronicas have made guest appearances on the show as mentors.

“It’s always possible,” Richard teases. “You know, it’s just about Hugh’s schedule.

For anyone who’s massively successful, their availability is always limited.”

The Greatest Showman on The Voice? It could happen! (Credit: Supplied)

Hugh’s your bestie?

Hugh is indeed a very busy man. But earlier this year, Richard made a surprise appearance at Hugh’s Radio City Music Hall concerts, From New York, With Love, after Hugh invited him to appear.

“He knew I’d already signed on to do The Voice, but he called me and said, ‘Look, can we find a weekend where you come to New York, and you’re my guest for three shows?’”

Richard reveals. He adds, “I didn’t think twice, and it was so much fun!”

The pair delighted their audience by reprising their duet of ‘Right Here Waiting’ and even debuted Richard’s new song ‘Big Band Boogie’.

“I’m such a fan of his,” Richard continues. “I really hope we can make something happen together on The Voice at some stage, because any time with Hugh is a good time.”

