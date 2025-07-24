Kyle Sandilands shares major health update: ‘Brushed it off’

Less than six months after radio star Kyle Sandilands shocked listeners by revealing he’d been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, he shared a sad update about his health.

Advertisement

The forthright broadcaster, famous for his on-air tirades on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, didn’t mince his words when he told fans in February 2025, “I may be dead. It is possible, it is highly possible.”

Kyle Sandilands shocked radio listeners when he revealed he had a brain aneurysm. Credit: Instagram/kyleandjackieo

How did Kyle Sandilands know he had a brain aneurysm?

Kyle had been suffering from debilitating headaches at the time of his diagnosis, with doctors telling him the condition required “immediate attention”.

While on-air, he showed radio staff his brain scan, adding: “If that bursts, I die instantly”.

Advertisement

“My wife, every time I look at her, her eyes well up with tears,” he continued, referring to his partner Tegan Kynaston with whom he shares a young son, Otto. “She is already counting down the days.”

Kyle went on to admit that, “The facts are, a life of cocaine abuse and partying are not the way to go”, revealing he’d need two to eight weeks off air while he had brain surgery.

Kyle with his wife Tegan Kynaston. Credit: Instagram/tegankynaston

Was Kyle Sandilands’ health scare a hoax?

However, in the weeks that followed, Kyle didn’t go under the knife. It led some haters to suggest he’d shared the health woes as a publicity stunt, causing Kyle to issue a furious denial on the show.

Advertisement

“The surprise that I haven’t had the emergency surgery is no surprise to anyone who listens to the show, because I’ve gone to the surgeon and it’s a strange shape, so it’s not a simple thing to get to,” Kyle said, referring to the aneurysm.

“I’ve made it quite clear to journalists and on this show that it’s more dangerous to go in and get it out right now than it is to keep monitoring it.

“It is dangerous, I’ve got to change my whole lifestyle which is complete s***, but it is what it is.”

Kyle has revealed more worrying details about his health: Insagram/kyleandjackieo

Advertisement

But in July 2025, Kyle, 54, gave more insight into the wider issues he was facing with his health, telling Jackie that he weighed 138kg, 12kg more than the year previously.

“I’m 138, I thought I was massive. I’ve been a bit… I don’t know whether “depressed” is the word? Ever since this aneurysm thing came up a year ago,” he told her.

“I brushed it off inside. My wife is on me about it, asking if I would like to come for a walk with her and Otto. I would like to, but just too fat and lazy to go!” he admitted.

The star went on to talk about his inability to give up junk food, saying, “I also use an opportunity to eat a packet of chicken and biscuits! I know I’m doing myself in.”

Advertisement

While the star hadn’t yet gone under the knife, he said he’d recently gone for more scans.

“If I’m good, then I will put together a club, ‘Kyle’s Big Fatso Club’, where I want others to join me in my slow march to healthiness. Who is with me?” he joked.