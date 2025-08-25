Kyle Sandilands sets the record straight after stroke scare

Fans were concerned after Kyle Sandilands made claims about having a stroke on-air; however, he has since broken his silence about his reported ill health.

Advertisement

During the Kyle & Jackie O Show’s Tradie vs Lady segment on August 19, Kyle left fans worried after he stumbled over his words.

“I think I’ve had a stroke. I feel that I’ve said the wrong words multiple times this morning, and I’m not super tired,” the 54-year-old told his audience at the time.

The comment caused such a commotion that KIIS FM had to issue a statement.

“A team of highly qualified medical professionals continues to monitor Kyle’s health, and they’re pleased with where he’s presently at,” the network said on August 22.

Advertisement

Kyle Sandilands has spoken out after reports that he had a stroke. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Kyle Sandilands have a stroke?

Kyle Sandilands has confirmed that he did not have a stroke, despite insinuating otherwise.

“By the way, next time I stumble over a word and make a joke about having a stroke, how about not writing it in the newspaper so my mum actually thinks I’ve had a stroke?” he said on August 25.

He said his mother was so panicked that she tried to call him, but could not reach him, nor his wife, Tegan.

Advertisement

She then called his manager, Bruno Bouchet.

“But it’s pretty irresponsible of those news sites to have run that without even checking,” Bruno said on air.

“They didn’t ring the radio station and go, hey, has he had a stroke? They just ran it,” Kyle added.

His co-host, Jackie O’Henderson, even had to assure people about Kyle’s health!

Advertisement

“Do you know, people asked me over the weekend, how’s Kyle with the stroke? And I’m like, he was joking. It was an off-the-cuff comment,” she explained to her co-host.

She even thought listeners knew he was joking.

However, Kyle said people still reached out to him.

“Russell Crowe didn’t know. Got a message from him at three o’clock in the morning from God knows where,” Kyle explained. “[Karl] Stefanovic as well. Stefanovic was fooled. He sent me a message on Friday. ‘Bro, the stroke. F***, are you okay?’”

Advertisement

Kyle left his family very concerned. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Kylie Sandilands have a brain aneurysm?

This isn’t the first time that he’s addressed his health on-air.

In February, Kyle shocked listeners when he revealed he had a brain aneurysm, and another aneurysm was discovered in his chest.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a brain artery, and if it leaks or bursts, it can be life-threatening. It is caused by a weak spot in the artery wall.

Advertisement

At the time, he said it required massive surgery and encouraged others to get their brains scanned.

He has also been candid about his weight loss journey over the years.



