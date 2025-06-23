Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has a shiny new TV gig narrating Stranded on Honeymoon Island for Channel Seven – and it’s got Ada Nicodemou feeling a little adrift.

Many industry insiders expressed their puzzlement over Jackie, 49, being tapped to present the upcoming dating show, which has already been dubbed ‘Married At First Sight on the beach’.

Most were of the impression that Ada, 47, would be filling the narrator role, given that she introduced a first look at Stranded on Honeymoon Island during Channel Seven’s 2024 content unveiling in October 2023.

Ada unveiled the new show in October 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Ada gave a speech that seemingly implied she would be involved, especially as she referred to it as “our exciting new show”.

“If you’re bad at relationships and you can’t even get to the second date, let alone find the love of your life, what do you do? Well, I have a show for you … Stranded on Honeymoon Island,” Ada excitedly told the audience.

Ada has been a beloved member of the Seven family for some 25 years, and one insider says it would have made sense for the Home and Away favourite to get the gig.

The fact that the network has called in someone who is not already within their ranks is “interesting”.

“Many eyebrows were raised by this appointment,” says one source.

“While there is little doubt Jackie is a perfect fit to narrate a show like this one, there is a feeling Seven should have looked internally to someone who has been loyal to the network, like a Home and Away star such as Ada or Emily Weir.

“When Ada presented the show at the Seven Upfronts, there was some chatter that she would be attached. Many feel she deserves a new project, much like Samantha Armytage was given a hosting gig on Farmer Wants A Wife.”

The series has been dubbed “Married at First Sight meets Survivor.” (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Jackie’s last foray into reality TV via Network 10’s The Masked Singer ultimately tanked, our source thinks it’s “good business sense” for Seven to now hire the radio host for Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

“Jackie will no doubt be flogging the show on-air across Sydney and her and Kyle’s Melbourne audience,” says the source.

“Seven bosses likely know that shows like MAFS get a lot of airtime on KIIS airwaves and were smart to secure Kyle for Australian Idol, where he was able to drum up his involvement.

“Now they’ve got Jackie to ensure Honeymoon Island is hopefully a ratings hit.”