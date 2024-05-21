Stranded on Honeymoon Island: What you need to know

Twelve hopeful singles are set to take the ultimate plunge in their quest to find love on Channel Seven’s newest reality TV dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Set in the tropics of the South Pacific, the series has been described by the network as “the most radical and extreme dating experience ever seen on television.”

After a speed dating event, experts will match and ‘marry’ unlucky in-love singles who have exhausted every dating prospect on home soil.

From there, with nothing but their wedding attire on their backs, the ‘newlyweds’ will be left stranded on a remote island with only each other for company.

Will you be tuning in? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Touted as a mix between Married at First Sight and Survivor, the couples will be thrown into the thick of it as they are forced to live and breathe their new relationship, without the added obstacles of modern dating.

While it’s currently unclear just how stranded the couples are, we do know thanks to a teaser trailer for the series that the various couples will come together for ‘dinner-party-esque’ events on the beach where drama unfolds, and secrets (including a secret girlfriend for one ‘husband’ outside the show) come to light.

We also know from this trailer that the couples will not be left to fend for themselves, and will spend their 21 days on the island together sharing a bed in a glamping set-up. It is currently unclear if they have to partake in any challenges, or relationship-building exercises to access food, sanitary items, and even a change of clothes.

KISS FM national breakfast host Jackie O will narrate Stranded on Honeymoon Island. (Credit: Getty)

Radio personality Jackie O is set to narrate the daring dating series.

“Her narration will bring an added layer of warmth and humour, making the series even more irresistible,” a statement confirming the 49-year-olds attachment to the show from Channel Seven read.

Channel Seven has yet to confirm a premiere date for the inaugural season of Stranded on Honeymoon Island Australia but it is expected to air in the latter half of 2024.

It was originally announced at the network’s annual Upfronts event in 2023 where it was described as “a raw, honest, and utterly absorbing take on the search for love that Australian audiences will find completely irresistible!”

As for the couples taking part – watch this space!