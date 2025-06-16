After months of eager anticipation, Channel Seven have finally revealed when Stranded on Honeymoon Island will air on Aussie screens, and who is in the cast.

Described as a cross between Married at First Sight and Survivor, the reality TV dating series follows 12 unlucky in love singles on a wild romantic journey free from modern dating distractions.

Paired by expert matchmakers after a speed dating event, each couple is then married, before being dramatically stranded on a deserted island for 21 days in nothing but their wedding attire.

Immersed completely in their brand new relationships, these singletons will be forced to face their true selves, hold a mirror to their deepest fears and insecurities and experience a new level of vulnerability in their quest to find “the one.”

While it remains to be seen whether romance will flourish in paradise or if their dreams of a happily ever after will indeed be Stranded on Honeymoon Island, this series is sure to tickle our reality TV itch when it premieres on Monday, June 23rd on Seven and 7plus.

Who is in the Stranded on Honeymoon Island cast?

(Credit: Channel Seven) Brie, 29, VIC and Byron, 34, QLD Brie and Byron are diving into the unknown for a chance at true love…but could that be with each other? For Byron, he's looking for a love to last a lifetime, similar to the one that his parents once shared. While he's been in love once before, it wasn't meant to be. Paired by the matchmakers with Brie, who has never been in love, but is eager to find her person, something tells us that this leap of faith may just work out. (Credit: Channel Seven) Dani, 25, QLD and Emanuel, 33, QLD Funny, fierce and honest Dani is looking for a man who is "emotionally intelligent, mature" and prioritises family. For Emanuel, while he says he doesn't have a type, he is looking for someone who is "ambitious, caring, smart, and beautiful on the inside and out" – could that be Dani? After both failing to find love that lasts due to the focus they've both paid to their careers, and not others, being stranded on Honeymoon Island could be EXACTLY what these two might need to find a best friend, and lasting romantic connection all in one. (Credit: Channel Seven) Amy, 30, QLD and Mike, 38, NSW In her quest to find "the one", Amy has been left heartbroken, alone and unsure if she ever will find her happily ever after. It's an experience that her groom Mike shares, who says he is ready to be "respected, loved, and adored." While strong personalities and a shared desire to lead and take charge may cause complicated chemistry, the matchmakers are hoping the nature of Honeymoon Island will force them to work together and let their guards down. Free from the distractions of the outside world, could this environment be exactly what both Amy and Mike need to lessen their need for control and open their hearts to one another? Only time will tell! Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Tom, 30, ACT and Emily, 29, VIC Adventurous, cheeky and easy-going Tom says his friends would describe him as a "walking red flag" while his family would describe him as a "dork" and "liability" come Christmas time. Citing impulsivity as his greatest weakness, and admitting to a fear of settling down with the wrong person, he hopes by signing up to be stranded, he will be able to break his toxic past dating habits, and open his heart to someone new. For Emily, after being single for seven years due to her high standards and inability to pick men who are "emotionally available", she is hopeful being stuck with Tom for three weeks will be enough time for the duo to really connect, and maybe even fall in love. (Credit: Channel Seven) Sam, 31, NSW and Jess, 38, NSW Relationship coach Jess knows that it's not exactly easy to practice what you preach, especially when it comes to love! After a long history of dating the wrong man, she's hoping that she will be able to find someone intelligent of whom she can share a deep, emotional connection with – could that be Sam? He may be seven years younger, but fit, confident and caring Sam has a history of dating older women and says this experience has made him more confident and mature when it comes to dating. With both placing value on kindness, loyalty, trust and empathy in a relationship, something tells us this couple might be one of the most surprising of the season! (Credit: Channel Seven) Georgia, 35, VIC and Chad, 47, VIC Unlucky in love Georgia was left at the altar just three days before her wedding several years ago. Now, she hopes that by marrying a stranger and being stranded together on Honeymoon Island for 21 days that she'll be able to open her heart once more. "This is the craziest thing I've ever done, [but] I'm so ready for it," she says. After being matched at a speed dating event with Chad, their chemistry was instant, with the groom lamenting that he knew at first sight that "everything was going to be all right." While Georgia was equally thrilled to be stranded with Chad, could these sparks of attraction eventually grow into the embers of true love?