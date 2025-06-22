They say when you fall off the horse, you’ve got to jump back on.

And that’s what Stranded on Honeymoon Island bride Georgia has done.

The reality dating show follows 12 unlucky-in-love singles on a wild romantic journey free from modern dating distractions.

Paired by expert matchmakers after a speed dating event, each couple is then married, before being dramatically stranded on a deserted island for 21 days in nothing but their wedding attire.

And this isn’t the first wedding for bride Georgia, who is partnered with Chad on the show, who admits on the show that she’d originally had one planned with someone else.

But – just three days out before Georgia’s wedding – her ex-fiancé told her he wasn’t going to attend.

“It was a pretty big blow,” she exclusively tells New Idea.

Georgia met Chad at a speed dating event – next minute, they’re married and heading to an island for their honeymoon! (Photo: Channel 7).

The 35-year-old shares that everything had been planned for a destination wedding with her ex-partner.

She reveals that despite being heartbroken, she still got on the plane and went to Thailand with her immediate family, as everything was already booked.

But, walking into her accommodation was like a “dagger to the heart”.

“I booked a lovely honeymoon suite for my partner and I, and would you actually believe that I went into the honeymoon suite after being all down from what had obviously happened..” she tells us, adding “there were rose petals everywhere, there was a congratulations cake on bed…that was pretty brutal.”

Approximately six months after her horrific dumping, Georgia applied for the show.

“I’m in my mid-thirties and after going through such a heartbreak like that, I still wanted to give love another chance and feel like I have so much to offer and it would be a shame not to put myself out there and experience an amazing love and experience someone who appreciates me and who loves me,” she says.

Although worried she could get hurt again, she was determined not to be stuck in the past.

“It was challenging in the aspect to put myself out there again, to think, am I going to get heartbroken again?” she reveals.

The flight attendant reveals that it “took a lot of courage” to put herself back out there again, but she’s “really glad” that she did.

“I wanted to go in basically like a fresh start and, open up to Chad, be vulnerable, be honest, and just be myself and tell him what happened to me because I think what happens in your past actually does shape who you are today and that’s it,” she tells us.

All smiles at their wedding – could it be love at second sight?! (Credit: Channel 7).

And in terms of her ex, she hasn’t spoken to him since.

“I haven’t told him I’m going on the show, and no, we don’t keep in touch. I’d pretty much say nail in the coffin to that relationship with him not coming to the wedding.”

She says she is really close with her family, and they’ve turned her heartbreak into an annual family holiday!

“We all decided that we’re gonna do a family holiday somewhere every year,” she says candidly, adding, “It’s interesting how you can turn the heartbreak into something that’s now a family tradition for us to go away altogether every year.”

Catch Stranded on Honeymoon Island Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.

