Shock moment Amy Shark storms out of Australian Idol audition: “He’s got to leave now”

The 2026 Australian Idol auditions have officially begun, and judge Amy Shark left before one even finished!

This year, one hopeful artist will win $100,000 in prize money, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIAs and TV WEEK Logie Awards.

But, before they can make it to the finals, they have to audition and secure a spot in the final 30, and then make it through to the top 12.

Blake entered the Australian Idol auditions confident that he could become the 11th winner of the beloved show.

The 26-year-old, who is based in Gippsland, Victoria, said he has always been a performer.

Blake wanted the judges to remember his audition. (Credit: Channel Seven) (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I am the most vocally diverse artist Idol has ever seen,” he told host Scott Tweedie, likening his vocal abilities to an “elevator noise”.

“Whatever the range is, it’s that and beyond,” he continued.

Going into the auditions, he hoped that he could “make Kyle Sandilands cry” and move him with his voice.

While the judges admired his confidence, they were less than impressed when he recited the first two lines repeatedly from Akon’s hit, Lonely.

Amy, in particular, got riled up, demanding he perform the first verse.

“I didn’t learn the verse,” Blake confessed.

“I figured you would want more, and in order to get more, you would have to put me through to the next round,” which made the judges laugh.

The judges did not know what to think of his audition! (Credit: Channel Seven)

After his high-pitched performance, he suggested showcasing his lower register, but frustrated the judges when he repeated the same lines.

After begging him to perform something else, Blake returned to singing in a higher pitch, which infuriated Amy, who got up abruptly from her chair.

“Blake’s gotta leave now,” she said in exasperation.

When the hopeful artist asked if she was getting up to join him for a duet, she replied, “F*** no, I’m going to get a coffee!”

Sadly, he left without a single yes, and crawled out of the audition.

You can watch Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus.

